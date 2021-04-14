Advarra Publishes the State of Clinical Trial Activation at Sites Report

"Through this survey, we were able to identify specific pain points sites face during study activation." Tweet this

In an attempt to learn more about study activation challenges, Advarra surveyed clinical research professionals from academic and commercial sites. In the survey, clinical research site professionals examined the industry's current study activation process and identified key processes it impacts and associated resource constraints. Top-line findings include:

35% of survey respondents reported activation timelines of 91 days or more.

Only 19% indicated their study activation process is completed in 30 days or less.

Investigative sites (including independent, private practice, and dedicated research sites) were more likely to report shorter activation timelines (80% reported 60 days or fewer) than hospital/health system-based sites (34%) or AMCs and universities (21%).

The report illustrates five key success factors affecting study activation and suggests solutions to sites wanting to improve their study activation process. While activation timelines have continued to lengthen, hindering protocol startup goals, there are tactics sites can implement that will help make protocol activation more efficient.

"Through this survey, we were able to identify specific pain points sites face during study activation," said Dr. Wendy Tate, Director of Research Operations at Advarra. "This report gives researchers a bird's-eye view of trends in the industry and provides specific ways to improve study activation at the site level. By leveraging the right resources, sites can find efficiencies in a connected clinical trial ecosystem to perform safer, smarter, faster research."

