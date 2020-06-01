Advarra Strengthens Leadership Team with the Announcement of Two New Key Executives

COLUMBIA, Md., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advarra, the premier provider of institutional review board (IRB), institutional biosafety committee (IBC), research technology solutions, and quality and compliance consulting services, today announced the addition of two senior executives: Jivan Achreja as Chief Technology Officer and President, Technology Solutions and Bryan Spielman as Chief Growth Officer.

Both Achreja and Spielman fill newly created roles and will report directly to Advarra's CEO, Gadi Saarony. These strategic new hires will accelerate Advarra's development of integrated solutions that can better empower clinical trial research and advance human health.

"Jivan and Bryan bring tremendous expertise and industry perspective and I am excited to welcome them to the team," said Gadi Saarony, CEO of Advarra. "Their collective experience in developing innovative solutions, including leveraging technology and data to evolve and capitalize on new trial modalities is critical as Advarra continues to enable the fast-changing clinical trial landscape. Jivan and Bryan's roles reinforce Advarra's commitment to supporting our life science, contract research organization (CRO), academic medical center (AMC), and health system clients and partners in their drug development journey."

As Chief Technology Officer and President, Technology Solutions, Achreja will oversee the strategy and development of solutions for Clinical Trial Management, Clinical Data Management, and Research Administration as well as new offerings. Achreja has an extensive background in clinical research and medicine while most recently serving as the Principal of Platform at Medidata. At Medidata he spearheaded strategy and oversight of core products including: RTSM, eCOA, eConsent, and Virtual Trials. He led the development of technology roadmaps, operational initiatives, and selling strategies for many of Medidata's products. Prior to Medidata, he served as Vice President at Y-Prime, a technology vendor in the research space, and founded several entrepreneurial ventures at the intersection of healthcare and technology.

As Chief Growth Officer, Spielman will be responsible for driving Advarra's corporate strategy, mergers and acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and corporate marketing. Most recently he was Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy for Internet Brands' Health Division, which includes WebMD and Henry Schein One. Prior to that, he was Executive Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development at Medidata, where he was responsible for defining and evolving the company's corporate strategy and driving impactful relationships with customers, partners, and key industry stakeholders. He also helped catalyze important new areas of growth, including Medidata's focus on deep data and analytics. Earlier in his career, he held leadership roles in investment banking at Centerview Partners, UBS Investment Bank, and Bear Stearns.

About Advarra

Advarra is the premier provider of global research compliance services, including IRB, IBC, consulting, and research technology products. Clinical trial sponsors and CROs recognize Advarra as the largest integrated provider of IRB services with the greatest institutional reach among health systems, cancer centers, academic medical centers, and investigators. Forte, now part of Advarra, is the industry's leading provider of standards-based research technology, including OnCore CTMS. Advarra optimizes compliance and clinical trials with its robust regulatory expertise and innovative products and services. For more information, visit advarra.com.

