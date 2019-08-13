ADVault and CRISP Announce Expansion of MyDirectives Integration for Maryland and D.C. Citizens

DALLAS and COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CRISP, the designated health information exchange (HIE) covering patients across Maryland and the District of Columbia, today announced the expansion of its technical integration with ADVault, Inc., the global leader in digital advance care planning. First integrated over five years ago, the new deployment incorporates the latest in global healthcare data content and transport standards allowing CRISP partner hospitals to automatically receive real-time advance care planning information created by the individual. This information, previously not found or inefficiently created at the scene of a health crisis, has been proven to guide providers and patients into more meaningful encounters and improved outcomes.

ADVault's MyDirectives® platform is the first global, free-to-consumer cloud service allowing people to digitize their healthcare goals by creating a digital advance care plan or uploading an advance care plan, advance directive or portable medical order such as POLST or MOLST. MyDirectives also encourages users to attach audio files and video messages -- dubbed the Most Unselfish Selfie™ -- to help make sure there is clarity around the person's intent and expression. In addition to HIEs, ADVault's enterprise services team works with health insurance plans, providers and medical record partners to help doctors access those documents when necessary so people can have their voice heard in their care.

"Our prior work with ADVault required healthcare providers to manually access a secure portal and run a query to retrieve a patient's advance care plan," said Ryan Bramble, Senior Product Director at CRISP. "Now, we automatically deliver patient advance care planning information in-context, regardless of the EHR, at the point of care."

Mike Munoz, ADVault's Director of Product said "CRISP's upgrade to our repository helps providers get information critical to patient care. This improvement drives to the core of our mission: that people live with confidence their voice can be heard in their care, even if they can't communicate at that time."

CRISP Chief Operating Officer Brandon Neiswender and ADVault CEO Jeff Zucker issued a joint statement that "This is important progress for the citizens of Maryland and the medical professionals that serve them. We look forward to integrating even more enhancements in the near future, keeping Maryland at the forefront of values-based care."

About ADVault

With consumer users in over 40 countries, MyDirectives®, a service of Dallas, Texas-based ADVault, Inc., is the world's leading all-digital advance care planning platform. MyDirectives lets people create, store, update and share the free MyDirectives digital advance care plan or upload any third-party digital or paper-based digital advance care plan, advance medical directive or POLST document. Additional information can be found at MyDirectives.com or this TEDx Talk.

About CRISP

Chesapeake Regional Information System for our Patients (CRISP) is a regional health information exchange (HIE) serving Maryland and the District of Columbia. CRISP is a non-profit organization advised by a wide range of stakeholders who are responsible for healthcare throughout the region. CRISP has been formally designated as Maryland's statewide health information exchange by the Maryland Health Care Commission. For more information, visit www.crisphealth.org

SOURCE CRISP

Related Links

http://www.crisphealth.org

