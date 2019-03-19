Advent Health Partners Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification and HITRUST Certification of the NIST Cybersecurity Framework to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advent Health Partners, Inc., a leading provider of medical record review technology and related services, announced today that the CAVO® Enterprise Medical Records Platform, Active Directory, and SFTP Server have earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the organization's CAVO® Enterprise Medical Records Platform, Active Directory, and SFTP Server have met key regulatory requirements and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Advent Health Partners in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"Since the CAVO® technology platform was specifically built for performing medical record reviews, stringent protection of our healthcare clients' sensitive information is a central tenet of our business philosophy," said Mark Thienel, Chief Executive Officer of Advent Health Partners. "Achieving the HITRUST CSF certification signifies CAVO®'s alignment with healthcare's highest industry standard for information protection—and simultaneously creates efficiencies during our clients' vendor risk assessment processes. The result is our ability to now deliver the expedited CAVO® implementation timelines our clients are requesting, despite an exponentially increasing product demand."

"The HITRUST CSF has become the information protection framework for the health care industry, and the CSF Assurance program is bringing a new level of effectiveness and efficiency to third-party assurance," said Ken Vander Wal, Chief Compliance Officer, HITRUST. "The HITRUST CSF Certification is now the benchmark that organizations required to safeguard PHI are measured against with regards to information protection."

About Advent Health Partners

Advent Health Partners is a healthcare services and technology company focused on efficiently driving appropriate reimbursement. CAVO is our proprietary medical record review technology that aggregates medical record documents, enables search within and across medical records, allows for assembly of review summaries, and provides analytics insight. Visit AdventHP.com for more details.

