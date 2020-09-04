ADVENT Offering Risk-Free Sinus & Snoring Assessments On Sept 9 In Appleton, WI

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ADVENT, Wisconsin's largest independent ENT practice, has expanded their services north of Milwaukee to the Fox Valley with the addition of a location in APPLETON, WI. To celebrate their recent opening, ADVENT is offering risk-free sinus and snoring assessments on September 9 from 11am – 7pm in-clinic and virtually. If you regularly suffer from a stuffy or runny nose, snore at night or have a CPAP mask that doesn't work, this is your opportunity to get medical advice no-strings attached. You will speak one-on-one with a Sleep & Sinus Specialist who will learn about your symptoms and share advice on potential solutions to help you reach your goals. To schedule a risk-free sinus and snoring assessment visit www.ADVENT-events.com. The ADVENT clinic is located at 247 S. Nicolet Rd, Appleton, WI 54914.

Since 2004, ADVENT has pioneered simple in-office sinus and snoring solutions to help people break the cycle of ineffective healthcare, leaving the pharmacy aisle, nasal sprays, sleep aids and their frustrations behind. Most recently, ADVENT has redefined the ENT patient experience with a robust telemedicine program so people that need care can do it from the safety and comfort of home.

"Appleton is a special place for us because it's my wife and co-founder, Gwen (Van Rooy) Kandula grew up here and it's where we got married," states Dr. Madan Kandula, President and Founder of ADVENT. "I've seen so many patients that are frustrated by the ineffective treatment they have been provided by big healthcare systems and it's exciting to bring our proven sinus and snoring solutions to the Fox Valley."

The addition of ADVENT Appleton is a response to the demand for relief in the Fox Valley area and alleviate long distance travel for the large number of people that are traveling to Milwaukee to receive care. The Appleton location joins five locations in Southeastern Wisconsin and three locations in Illinois.

For more updates on location openings, services and how ADVENT can free you from the allergies, sinus, snoring or a CPAP mask that doesn't work, visit www.adventknows.com.

ABOUT ADVENT:

ADVENT's leading-edge model of care is dramatically different and more effective than the standard approach. It starts by eliminating the red tape that often exists in healthcare – no referral required, full cost transparency prior to procedure and ability to work with each patient to ensure cost isn't a barrier to reaching your goals. A team of highly-trained medical professionals guide patients by determining the root of the problem through The Breathing Triangle® evaluation, in-office CT scans, at-home sleep studies, and deliver customized treatment plans – unique to each patient.

SOURCE ADVENT

Related Links

www.adventknows.com

