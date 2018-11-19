AdventHealth University's Physician Assistants Achieve 100% Pass Rate on Certification Exam

The PA program's first class, which graduated in August 2017, achieved a respectable 84% passing rate. On average, the first three cohorts of a new program can expect passing rates ranging from mid-70s to low-80s. AHU's second cohort pass rate for PAs exceeds the typical new program performance standards.

Mark Payne, DHSc, PA-C, the Program Director and Department Chair of AHU's PA program, said, "This is validation, not just for students, but for our faculty who have put their time and effort into building a strong curriculum. It's a demonstration of the program's maturity and our students' competencies."

PAs are trained to manage a wide variety of medical ailments with minimal supervision. They work in all areas of medicine, including primary care, emergency medicine, and psychiatry. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that employment of PAs is projected to grow 37% from 2016 to 2026 as demand for healthcare services continues to grow.

To become a certified PA, students must graduate from an accredited PA program and pass the Physician Assistant National Certifying Examination (PANCE) set by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants (NCCPA).

