Adventist HealthCare Awards Three $20,000 Lucy Byard Scholarships to D.C. Area Nursing Students

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adventist HealthCare has selected the first recipients of its Lucy Byard Scholarship. Three highly qualified students attending area nursing schools each will receive $20,000 and be eligible to apply for an additional $20,000 next year if they continue to meet the academic and need-based criteria.

The scholarship was created to help address racial and economic disparities in education and healthcare by honoring the legacy of Lucy Byard, who in 1943 sought medical care from the Washington Sanitarium in Takoma Park, Maryland, the precursor to Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center. Because she was black, Byard was transferred to what is now Howard University Hospital, which Adventist HealthCare has helped manage since February 2020. This scholarship is part of a set of equity, diversity and inclusion initiatives at Adventist HealthCare.

Terry Forde, President and CEO of Adventist HealthCare, states: "We believe every human being should be treated with respect and dignity. We commit to hold ourselves to the highest standards of conduct toward all people with whom we interact. It's precisely that kind of care that Ms. Byard sought out and, if she were to visit us today, she would be welcomed with respect and given excellent care."

The inaugural Lucy Byard Scholarship recipients are:

Tianna Lawrence , Howard University

, Erica Martell , Stratford University

, Junior Philogene , Washington Adventist University.

All three have overcome tremendous obstacles to achieve their dream of helping others, and all three are pursuing a career in healthcare to lift others and to give back to their community. "Patients just want to be seen and treated with compassion," says Lawrence. "They want someone they can trust." In her application, Martell states, "I firmly believe that to ease the pain and suffering of another is the most honorable act I can achieve." Philogene also expresses wanting to support complete well-being by explaining, "As a medical professional, I can ensure that people are healthy so they can have the opportunity to work towards their dreams, just like I have had that opportunity."

Adventist HealthCare has pledged $500,000 to the scholarship over the next five years. The General Conference of Seventh-day Adventists and North American Division of Seventh-day Adventists each have contributed $150,000. The intent is to endow the scholarship through donations from individuals, business leaders, foundations and other sources of charitable giving.

"Adventist HealthCare celebrates these outstanding young people, and we look forward to learning how their dedication and devotion to their community and their patients changes lives," Forde says.

Adventist HealthCare, based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, is one of the longest-serving health systems in the Washington, D.C., region, and one of the largest employers in Maryland. It includes Shady Grove Medical Center, White Oak Medical Center, Fort Washington Medical Center, Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation, Home Care Services, Adventist Medical Group and Imaging. Our mission is to extend God's care through the ministry of physical, mental and spiritual healing.

Contact:

Corinne Kuypers-Denlinger

[email protected]

301-315-3324

SOURCE Adventist HealthCare