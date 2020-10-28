Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation's 5th Annual Amputee Awareness 5K Walk, Wheel or Run is Online Today

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation today is hosting its 5th annual Amputee Awareness 5K Walk, Wheel or Run for the first time online, in a prerecorded video. The yearly event helps raise awareness and support of those living with limb loss.

Typically held in-person during April's Amputee Awareness Month, the event was postponed due to COVID-19. Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation decided to adapt the format to fit the new way of safely holding events during these unprecedented times by producing a video compiled of the videos and photos submitted by nearly 100 patients, families, caregivers and healthcare professionals who participated in the 5K.

"I am inspired by the determination and courage these patients and their supporters have to keep this event, and the awareness it drives, alive despite one of the most dangerous challenges we've faced to date," says Farhad Ostovari, Physical Therapist for Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation's amputee outpatient program.

As a not-for-profit, Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation depends on the generosity of the community to ensure it can continue to appropriately help amputees get back to living full lives. All proceeds raised from the event are used to purchase prosthetics, durable medical equipment, home modifications, medications, and more, for Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation's amputee patients.

The Amputee Awareness 5K is made possible by the support of sponsors including Medical Center Orthotics & Prosthetics, Ability Prosthetics + Orthotics and Hanger Clinic.

The video can be viewed on the event's website at AdventistHealthCare.com/Amputee5K and on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation

Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation is a faith-based network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and outpatient rehabilitation clinics that span Montgomery County, Maryland.

Our team of premier providers and certified medical experts work hand-in-hand to provide one-on-one and team-based care that help, people reclaim their lives following illness, injury, or chronic conditions related to: amputation, brain trauma, spinal cord, stroke, musculoskeletal trauma, sports, work, cardiac, cancer, neurological and more.

Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation inpatient hospitals are fully accredited by The Joint Commission, the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF), with CARF accredited specialty programs for amputations, brain injury, spinal cord injury and stroke.

