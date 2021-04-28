Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center Wins State Approval to Build Tower Addition

The new 150,352-square-foot tower will allow Shady Grove to build larger, state-of-the-art replacements for its Intensive Care Unit and Emergency Department. The project also will create new medical-surgical units that will allow the hospital to complete its transition to all-private patient rooms. Critical care, observation and emergency psychiatric treatment units will be repositioned into the tower, creating more efficient workflows for caregivers.

Construction on the tower is set to begin by the end of 2021, with expected completion in 2024. The tower will be located on the surface parking lots outside Shady Grove's Emergency Department, east of the existing hospital and adjacent to its parking garage.

"The approval's timing is especially meaningful after more than a year of COVID-19 care," said Dan Cochran, President of Shady Grove Medical Center. "The tower's enhanced efficiency, privacy and infection prevention measures will prepare us for whatever healthcare challenges await. The new tower will stand as a symbol of our caregivers' dedication to our mission and their commitment to the well-being of our community."

Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center , a not-for-profit, 443-bed acute care facility in Rockville, Maryland, is part of Adventist HealthCare's system of services. Shady Grove's nationally recognized services include heart and stroke care, orthopedics, bariatrics and women's and children's services. The hospital also offers a range of mental health services and a freestanding cancer center. Its mission is to extend God's care through the ministry of physical, mental and spiritual healing.

SOURCE Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center