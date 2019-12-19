Adventure Journalist Kinga Philipps Shares Her Top Holiday Travel Tips on Tips on TV Blog

ATLANTA, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're still looking for the perfect gift, the gift of travel and time with family and loved ones is at the top of the list. Travel journalist explorer Kinga Philipps shared her advice for the holidays.

A PLACE TO STAY THIS HOLIDAY

Kinga gave some travel advice.

When looking for a place to stay for the holidays, a perfect, stress-free option is the all-inclusive route with Hilton Hotels & Resorts. The recently renovated Hilton La Romana in the Dominican Republic features two all-inclusive properties. One is the ultimate adults-only escape. Next door to that is the family-friendly property. There is even a waterpark! Or relax at one of four pools and indulge in a variety of dining options, with direct access to the beach, or enjoy the full-service spa at Hilton La Romana, which is the All-Inclusive Adults Only Resort. If traveling with family, Hilton La Romana has a Kids Club with lots of daily activities like arts and crafts for young kids. Their Teen Club has state-of-the-art gaming systems and bonfires in the evenings. For more information, visit hilton.com.

IDEAS FOR DOWNTIME ON VACATION

Downtime is good because we all need to recharge for adventures. Get cozy and relax with the Roku Streaming Stick+. It is an easy vacation take-along that allows vacationers to watch all of their favorite shows on the go. Roku is kicking off its second annual Stream-a-thon, from Dec. 26 until Jan. 1, where viewers can enjoy complete unlocked first seasons of television shows like Game of Thrones and lots of episodes from Premium Subscription channels, including HBO, Stars and Cinemax. Taking Roku for on-the-go streaming is the perfect way to get cozy by the fire with family and some popcorn this season. For more, visit roku.com.

TIPS FOR STAYING HEALTHY WHEN TRAVELING

Getting sick when traveling is never fun. One simple solution that should be in everyone's travel bag is Oscillococcinum, the #1 pharmacist-recommended brand of homeopathic flu medicine. Oscillo is non-drowsy and it should be taken the moment one feels body aches, headache, fever, chills or fatigue. It is perfect for travel as it comes in easy-to-take pellets that dissolve under the tongue, so it is TSA-friendly. It tastes great and everyone from age 2 and up can take it. Plus, it is widely available in supermarkets and drug stores. For more, visit oscillo.com.

ONE THING TO ALWAYS TAKE WHEN TRAVELING

First, there is a passport, of course, after that it is Imodium. Kinga says, "It's my tried and true; wouldn't leave the house without this travel essential. IMODIUM is great for on-the-go relief if you get hit with the dreaded stomach upsets like diarrhea, gas, bloating, cramps and pressure. Honestly, when we were just in the Galapagos filming Lost in the Wild, our entire crew went down with a stomach bug and it is more than fair to say that we would not have completed that episode if it wasn't for IMODIUM Multi-Symptom Relief. So, for the holidays and travel, in general, I can personally recommend Imodium to keep you prepared and comfortable. Pick it up at your local retailer." For more, visit imodium.com.

Contact: tipsontv@gmail.com

Related Images

kinga-philipps-shared-her-advice.jpg

Kinga Philipps shared her advice for the holidays

Kinga gave some travel advice.

Related Links

Website

Video

SOURCE Tips on TV