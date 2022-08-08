Adventure Kids Playcare Expands Drop-in Childcare Model Though Franchising

Locally-Owned Childcare Franchise Looks to Open 10 New Locations in the Next Year

DALLAS, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adventure Kids Playcare – the hourly childcare franchise specializing in fun and flexible care options – is announcing plans to continue its national expansion by offering new franchising opportunities. Adventure Kids Playcare provides flexible scheduling and down-to-the-minute pricing, allowing parents the option to drop-off and pick-up on a whim while their children enjoy an adventure-filled experience. The brand currently has 17 locations operating throughout Texas, Washington and New Jersey, and aims to open 10 new locations within the next year.

Adventure Kids Playcare was founded by Dana Oliver in 2006, a single mother who, at the time, struggled to find dependable drop-off childcare in a clean and secure environment. After witnessing a desperate need for a flexible model within the childcare industry, Oliver decided to leave her successful corporate career to pursue developing her own concept. This decision gave birth to the idea of Adventure Kids Playcare, a childcare center created by moms for moms and focused on making a difference in the lives of the children it serves.

"People are getting used to operating on flexible schedules with the recent pandemic having transformed work and social schedules," said Dana Oliver, CEO and President of Adventure Kids Playcare. "Parents' lives don't fit into the nine to five mold anymore, which is how childcare centers have traditionally catered their model. Parents need reliable childcare that is available according to their changing schedules."

Adventure Kids Playcare provides parents of children ages 6 weeks – 12 years old various flexible childcare options including: drop-in childcare, educational classes, preschool and afterschool care, parties, events and evening and weekend care. With locations open until midnight on the weekends, parents can enjoy a night out while their children socialize with friends, make slime, create their own tie-dye shirts, and enjoy various theme nights like pajama parties, glow parties, and exploring their creative side! At Adventure Kids Playcare, children are encouraged to discover and pursue their own interests as they explore a multi-sensory environment, including dramatic play, blocks galore, video games, fine motor activities, and more, under the supervision of the Playcare Team.

"We have been experiencing a real increase in demand for flexible, drop-in childcare," said Oliver. "As parents continue to work from home and are happy about spending more time with their kids, there will always be that need for them to have a few hours of undistracted time to work, go workout, volunteer with the PTA, or enjoy lunch with friends. We strive to build happier families by giving children the space they need to learn and grow and give parents that sometimes, much-needed alone time."

Adventure Kids Playcare is now actively seeking individuals with a passion for children that want to own and operate a much-needed business in their local community. Potential franchisees can benefit from Adventure Kids Playcare's existing franchise network which has an established reputation, image, proven management practices and ongoing corporate support. The initial investment to open an Adventure Kids Playcare location typically ranges from $482,504.90 – $874,004.90.

For more information on Adventure Kids Playcare, or if interested in franchising opportunities, please visit https://adventurekidsplaycare.com/franchise/.

About Adventure Kids Playcare

Adventure Kids Playcare offers a unique, "on-demand," drop-in childcare and entertainment center for kids ages 6 weeks – 12 years old. Kids can play, explore and learn in a safe and secure environment while their parents enjoy shopping, dining, running errands, or just relaxing, all with peace of mind. The brand currently has 17 locations open and operating throughout Texas, Washington and New Jersey, with more currently under development. For more information, please go to https://adventurekidsplaycare.com/.

Contact: Alec Miszuk, Franchise Elevator PR, (630) 484-0797, [email protected]

SOURCE Adventure Kids Playcare