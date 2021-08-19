Adventure Ready Brands Adds Consumer Products Executives to Advisory Board

LITTLETON, N.H., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adventure Ready Brands, which markets a range of best-in-class first aid, insect repellent and outdoor recreation products including After Bite®, Adventure® Medical Kits and Ben's®, announces that consumer product executives Michelle Stacy and Bruno Silva have joined the company's advisory board.

"I am excited that these two accomplished leaders have agreed to join our advisory board," said Chris Heye, CEO of Adventure Ready Brands. "Michelle has a long track record of building brands and companies. Her experience as president of Keurig and leading their growth from $490 million to $4.3 billion will be invaluable to us as we continue our fast growth trajectory. She is not only strategic, she is also a savvy operator who built strong teams around her. We both see a correlation to her career and to the strategies of Adventure Ready Brands."

Michelle Stacy received her undergraduate degree from Dartmouth College and her MBA from the J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University. She held early marketing and leadership roles at Gillette and Proctor & Gamble before becoming president of Keurig until 2014. Stacy has served on numerous boards, including Hydrofacial (Edge), Coravin and Eargo. She is currently a board director at iRobot, Zesty Paws and Bellwether Coffee.

Bruno Silva began his career in Quality Assurance at Johnson & Johnson in Venezuela before joining Colgate Palmolive. He held many supply chain jobs across multiple divisions, businesses and countries during his 25-year career at Colgate. He currently serves as the head of manufacturing-global operations at Church & Dwight, a $4+ billion consumer products company. Silva holds a bachelor of pharmacy degree as well as a master of science degree.

"Bruno not only has deep domestic supply chain expertise, but he also has a strong resume of running global plants and operations. This is very important to us we build our manufacturing and supply chain to support our brands in over 50 countries," said Heye. "Our Adventure Ready team looks forward to learning from and working with Michelle and Bruno."

Adventure Ready Brands portfolio:

Adventure® Medical Kits

After Bite®

Ben's®

Counter Assault®

Easy Care First Aid®

Genuine First Aid®

Natrapel®

QuikClot®

RapidPure®

Ready 4 Kits®

S.O.L. Survive Outdoors Longer®

The Itch Eraser®

Learn more about Adventure Ready Brands and its portfolio of outdoor brands at www.adventurereadybrands.com.

About Adventure Ready Brands: Founded in 1973 in the heart of New Hampshire's iconic White Mountains, Adventure Ready Brands has always operated with a simple, unified goal: To inspire outdoor adventure, no matter the condition. With innovative products from the organized-by-injury Adventure® Medical Kits to the category-leading After Bite® insect sting treatment, Adventure Ready Brands has—and continues—to make good on that promise. www.adventurereadybrands.com

