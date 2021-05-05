Adventure Tourism Market to grow by USD 1884.63 billion through 2025|Key Drivers, Trends, and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports
May 05, 2021, 18:10 ET
NEW YORK, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The adventure tourism market is set to grow by USD 1884.63 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 32% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by type, which is the leading segment in the market?
Domestic adventure tourism is the leading segment in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 32%.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC, Austin Adventures, Butterfield & Robinson Inc., G Adventures, Intrepid Group, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc., MT Sobek, Recreational Equipment Inc., The Walt Disney Co., and TUI AG are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by increasing disposable incomes. However, a low penetration rate in developing economies will hamper market growth.
- How big is the APAC market?
32% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC, Austin Adventures, Butterfield & Robinson Inc., G Adventures, Intrepid Group, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc., MT Sobek, National Geographic Partners LLC, Recreational Equipment Inc., and TUI AG are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing disposable incomes will offer immense growth opportunities, a low penetration rate in developing economies is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this adventure tourism market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Adventure Tourism Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Adventure Tourism Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Domestic Adventure Tourism
- International Adventure Tourism
- Geography
- Europe
- APAC
- North America
- South America
- MEA
- Market Landscape
- Thrill Tourism
- Eco-tourism
- Accessible Tourism
- Ethno-tourism
- Market Sizing
- Indirect Contribution
- Direct Contribution
- Induced Contribution
Adventure Tourism Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The adventure tourism market report covers the following areas:
- Adventure Tourism Market Size
- Adventure Tourism Market Trends
- Adventure Tourism Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the increasing disposable incomes as one of the prime reasons driving the Adventure Tourism Market growth during the next few years.
Adventure Tourism Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist adventure tourism market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the adventure tourism market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the adventure tourism market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of adventure tourism market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Domestic adventure tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- International adventure tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Category (qualitative)
- Thrill tourism
- Eco-tourism
- Accessible tourism
- Ethno-tourism
Market Segmentation by Contribution toward GDP
- Market segments
- Comparison by Contribution by GDP
- Indirect contribution - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Direct contribution - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Induced contribution - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Contribution toward GDP
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC
- Austin Adventures
- Butterfield & Robinson Inc.
- G Adventures
- Intrepid Group
- Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.
- MT Sobek
- National Geographic Partners LLC
- Recreational Equipment Inc.
- TUI AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
