Adventures by Disney Announces Egypt Itinerary, Growing Global Vacation Portfolio for 2020

Disney's roster of guided adventures in 2020 also includes more adult-exclusive departures than ever before, with many itineraries offering new activities and experiences tailored to adults. A reimagined trip to Montana and Yellowstone National Park highlights the return of more than 35 popular itineraries around the globe.

The Ultimate Egypt Experience – Transcending Time and Terrain

Few destinations boast the singular mystique that makes Egypt a dream destination for travelers from all over the world. With Adventures by Disney, families will be immersed in the allure of both ancient and modern Egypt during a skillfully planned itinerary developed with the trusted family travel expertise of Disney.

The journey will deliver up-close encounters with the legendary landmarks and rich history of ancient Egypt, complemented by interactive introductions to the customs and culture of contemporary Cairo. From there, an enchanting cruise along the Nile River provides access to lesser-known — but no less wondrous — relics of the old world, and an indulgent retreat on the colorful shores of the Red Sea offers a refreshing blend of fun in the sun and relaxation.

Highlights from the 10-day, nine-night Egypt vacation include:

Visits to breathtaking ancient monuments with the expert guidance of a world-class Egyptologist . These include the world-famous pyramids and Sphinx of Giza; the Valley of the Kings and Tutankhamun's tomb; and the temples of Luxor, Kom Ombo, Horus at Edfu, Philae and Karnak.

. These include the world-famous pyramids and Sphinx of Giza; the Valley of the Kings and Tutankhamun's tomb; and the temples of Luxor, Kom Ombo, Horus at Edfu, Philae and Karnak. Immersive experiences at the brand-new Grand Egyptian Museum , which opens to the public in 2020. Here, guests can embark on an interactive King Tut-themed treasure hunt or peruse the museum's state-of-the-art exhibits at their leisure.

, which opens to the public in 2020. Here, guests can embark on an interactive King Tut-themed treasure hunt or peruse the museum's state-of-the-art exhibits at their leisure. Access to the inner wonders of the Great Pyramid of Giza during a tour of the burial chamber of Pharaoh Cheops.

during a tour of the burial chamber of Pharaoh Cheops. Interactive cultural activities , such as a chef-led cooking class on Egyptian specialties, a Nubian folkloric show and henna tattoo experience, and a hieroglyphic writing lesson.

, such as a chef-led cooking class on Egyptian specialties, a Nubian folkloric show and henna tattoo experience, and a hieroglyphic writing lesson. Picture-perfect outings in surreal settings, like a voyage on a traditional Egyptian felucca sailboat, visits to lively local markets and a private beachside Bedouin-themed dinner.

in surreal settings, like a voyage on a traditional Egyptian felucca sailboat, visits to lively local markets and a private beachside Bedouin-themed dinner. A three-night cruise along the Nile River with premium accommodations and themed entertainment, followed by a two-night stay at a luxurious beachside resort in Sharm El Sheikh , including a full day snorkeling excursion on a private boat to visit the famous coral reefs of the Red Sea.

Adventures by Disney will offer 11 Egypt departures in 2020, five of which are reserved for adult travelers. The adult-only itinerary features an exclusive VIP tour of the conservation rooms at the Grand Egyptian Museum, where millennia-old artifacts lie uncovered and unrestored — a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Adventures by Disney guests.

New Experiences Offer Sophisticated Fun for Adults

As part of Adventures by Disney's expansion of adult-exclusive departures, new programming will be added to select itineraries in 2020 to further tailor the experience for adults. Perfect for groups of friends, couples, extended family and adults traveling with their parents, these vacations offer the all-inclusive, hassle-free fun of an Adventures by Disney trip for travelers seeking sophistication, variety and adventure.

New adult-exclusive programming includes the behind-the-scenes museum tour in Egypt; a ceviche cooking class and artisan beer tasting in Costa Rica; a culinary walking tour of Athens' central market in Greece; a behind-the-scenes experience at a Sichuan "face-changing" opera in China; a premium five-course meal with cocktail pairings in Australia; mango-carving and coffee-tasting activities in Laos; and a private nighttime excursion in search of the Northern Lights in Iceland, among others.

Returning Adventures to the Old West, Far East and Beyond

The 2020 itinerary lineup includes the return of popular itineraries around the globe, with more than 35 vacations on six continents currently available in the growing portfolio. The diverse mix of itineraries includes incredible international destinations such as Japan, South Africa, Peru and Scotland, as well as some of North America's most iconic sites including Alaska, New York City, and Arizona and Utah. These purposefully designed, hassle-free vacation experiences provide unique opportunities for families to discover the world together, along with the expert services of two Disney-trained Adventure Guides.

Adventures by Disney continues to enhance existing itineraries with compelling new activities for guests to enjoy. During the Montana and Yellowstone National Park vacation — which transports guests to the Old West to witness spectacular natural wonders, go glamping under the stars and live large at a rustic dude ranch — new experiences in 2020 include a visit to the Norris Geyser Basin and one-night stay in beautiful Bozeman, Montana.

Adventures by Disney also recently announced its most extensive season of European river cruises ever for 2020, including a brand-new vacation in southern France along the Rhone River. The record-breaking 27 departures also include itineraries on the Danube, Rhine and Seine rivers. Sailing with AmaWaterways, a premier luxury river cruise line, these all-inclusive vacations allow guests to explore the heart of Europe in a way that's active, immersive and worry free. River cruise adventures for 2020 are currently available for booking.

Bookings for all other 2020 vacations open May 16, 2019. To learn more about Adventures by Disney or to book a vacation, guests can visit adventuresbydisney.com, call 1-800-543-0865 or contact their travel agent.

ABOUT ADVENTURES BY DISNEY

Adventures by Disney provides immersive, hassle-free group guided vacation experiences to destinations on six continents. Families traveling with Adventures by Disney receive exceptional service while taking part in extraordinary experiences at locations including the South African plains, the great cities of Europe, Costa Rica's rich rainforest, the ruins of Pompeii and Machu Picchu, Australia's Outback, the Great Wall of China, and some of America's most iconic destinations.

Adventures by Disney has been recognized by numerous travel organizations for its excellence in family tourism. Adventures by Disney was honored in Cruise Critic's annual Editors' Picks awards as the Best River Cruise Line for Families in 2016, 2017 and 2018. It was also voted Top "Adventure" Tour Operator in the Travel Weekly 2016 Readers Choice Awards, and has garnered many other excellence awards throughout the past decade.

Offering Disney-trained Adventure Guides on each trip, engaging activities, VIP experiences and personal touches throughout, Adventures by Disney vacations are crafted to excite and delight everyone. Visit AdventuresByDisney.com to learn more.

