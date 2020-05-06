Advertise Purple, Inc. Selected For The Second Straight Year To Inc. Magazine's Annual List Of Best Workplaces For 2020

Advertise Purple is honored to be included on this nationwide list for the second year in a row and wholeheartedly stands by its emphasis on business philosophy and corporate culture. 'Ad Purp', as the firm affectionately refers to itself internally, celebrated with a corporate gathering at the illustrious Annenberg House on the Santa Monica beach in 2019 when chosen for the award. This year, in 2020, due to the ongoing pandemic, they will have to postpone such a celebration but the pride and excitement of winning still persists.

Collecting data from more than 3,000 submissions, Inc. singled out 395 finalists for this year's list. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including trust, management effectiveness, perks, and confidence in the future. Inc. gathered, analyzed, and audited the data. Then we ranked all the employers using a composite score of survey results. This year, 73.5 percent of surveyed employees were engaged by their work.

The strongest engagement scores came from companies that prioritize the most human elements of work. These companies are leading the way in employee recognition, performance management, and diversity. It is a different playbook from a decade ago, when too many firms used the same template: free food, open work environments, and artifacts of "fun."

Advertise Purple President Kyle Mitnick on the award: "More than ever, employers have an obligation to thrive during times like these. Not simply for the immediate financial benefit to our colleagues and their families, but for the long term health of individual careers, our business sector, and all the customers we continue to assist. Although this is our second consecutive Best Workplace award from Inc, it means far more in 2020. Corporate culture is easy when the wind is at your back, but this year we've adapted to the new norm by leaning on our already solid foundation. I couldn't be more proud of our team, their accomplishments under our roof, and am very excited to accept another year titled as a 'Best Workplace' by Inc."

"Building a great corporate culture comes only from strong leadership," says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The companies on Inc.'s Best Workplaces list are setting an example that the whole country can learn from, especially now, when company culture is more important to the workforce than ever."

While researching the finalists, Inc. and Quantum saw distinct themes:

100 percent provide health insurance.

50 percent allow employees to bring pets to work.

62 percent take employees to offsite retreats to relax and recharge.

20 percent offer paid sabbaticals to reward length of service.

About Advertise Purple

Advertise Purple is a global digital marketing agency focused on the growth & optimization of the affiliate channel for its clients. Advertise Purple has been recognized on multiple occasions as a 'Top Advertising & Marketing' company in America, 'Fastest Growing Privately Held Company' in America, and 'Best Workplace' in America. To learn more about its service and offering, please visit https://www.advertisepurple.com/

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

Media contact:

Stephen Adamson

[email protected]

SOURCE Advertise Purple

