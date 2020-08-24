AdvertiseMint Release Innovative Advertising Policy Guide Infographic

"We created this infographic as a quick resource to allow all types of businesses to know their options for running digital advertising. It will help them quickly know what ad platforms to focus their time, attend, and ad budgets to help grow their business. The team at AdvertiseMint specializes in these ad platforms and can help businesses ensure their ads are set up and working correctly on each platform," says Brian Meert, CEO at AdvertiseMint.

The infographic displays a quick reference for companies such as Facebook, Instagram, Google, YouTube, Amazon, Twitter, TikTok, Snapchat, Reddit, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Bing, Apple, Hulu, Shopify, Pandora, and Quora.

Ad policies covered range from political advertising, CBD advertising, alcohol advertising, and more. The guide is free and is available in a high-res infographic and printable PDF download at https://www.advertisemint.com/the-complete-guide-to-digital-advertising-policies-infographic/

AdvertiseMint has produced a number of infographics that are free to download as a resource. These infographics include:

Brian Meert is CEO of Hollywood based digital advertising agency, AdvertiseMint, and author of the best selling, The Complete Guide to Facebook Advertising. Brian has managed millions of dollars of digital ad spends in entertainment, fashion, finance, and software industries. Brian is Facebook Blueprint Certified, the top consultant on Clarity.fm, and a Certified Marketing Partner for Facebook.

AdvertiseMint is the leading social advertising agency specializing in Facebook & Instagram ads, helping clients generate leads, increase sales, app installs, and target new customers. The AdvertiseMint team brings a fast-paced approach to managing ad campaigns while focusing on ROI and drive conversions from untapped, targeted social media audiences for all businesses.

