Advertising, Marketing And Media Industry Leaders Pledge Climate Action On Eve Of Student Climate Strike

The world is insufficiently aware of the magnitude of the climate crisis. The Potential Energy Coalition organized the pledge in partnership the Ad Council and Advertising Week New York to galvanize those business leaders that have the most power to impact change, just ahead of the Global Youth Climate Strike this Friday, September 20, 2019.

Leaders from Facebook, Twitter, Droga5, Vayner Media, Nielsen Holdings, Wieden & Kennedy, Anomaly, McCann, BBH, DDB Worldwide, RG/A, Digitas, 4A's and others have already joined the fight.

John Marshall, Chairman of Potential Energy Coalition, says "The most talented communicators in the country have pledged to tackle the challenge of rallying the public to accept the climate threat and move to solve it in the time we have left. It's a really hard problem, which is why we're assembling the very best team."

The pledge says: "WE AGREE: Global climate change is an urgent threat to humanity. WE PLEDGE: To contribute significant resources — in talent and media — to awaken the American public and the world to the crisis. WE PROMISE: To engage our employees in solutions we can adopt today, and to push ourselves and our clients to make immediate plans to get to zero emissions." The companies will donate significant pro bono resources, develop creative campaigns to support the message, and donate media to spread the word.

"We know many Americans care deeply about the environment, but we need to awaken the public to the urgency of the climate crisis and that solutions exist today," said Lisa Sherman, President and CEO of The Ad Council. "We're proud to help rally the industry to bring together our collective resources to address the crisis. We need to act now with massive support from the American public and fight for a safer, cleaner more livable world."

Matt Scheckner, CEO of Advertising Week, says that this initiative is more important than just signing a pledge. "The leaders that have signed this pledge represent some of the world's largest and most influential brands and have the power to drive change within the industry. We're proud that Advertising Week is a platform for these thought leaders to take this important stand."

For more information, a full list of signers, or to sign the pledge, visit www.thefutureiscalling.com .

