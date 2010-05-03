Advertising, Shopping and Payments in AR and VR (2018-2023): VR Creates Opportunities for Real Commerce in a Virtual World via both Real Currency and Virtual Currency including Cryptocurrencies

DUBLIN, Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Mobile Commerce and Mixed Reality: Advertising, Shopping, and Payments in Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality 2018 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The convergence of two powerful technologies and solutions, Mobile Commerce and Mixed Reality, will create many opportunities for new revenue generating applications. These applications will have a directly positive impact on the mobile commerce ecosystem as a new methods of interacting with real brands and real products in an augmented environment converts potential interest to actual sales.

In addition, Virtual Reality (VR) creates opportunities for real commerce in a virtual world, both with real currency as well as virtual currency including cryptocurrency and other alternative currencies.

This research analyzes the AR, VR, and Mixed Reality ecosystems including technologies, solutions, and the competitive landscape. This includes an assessment of the market opportunities for AR and VR hardware, software, and services. Analysis takes into consideration market drivers and constraints such as potential regulatory implications.

This research provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis including forecasts for AR, VR, by major hardware components, software, services, semiconductor components, and more. It also provides detailed analysis of next generation mobile payments including commerce within the AR, VR, and Mixed Reality ecosystems.

Key Findings

Industrial segments hold great promise for AR, particularly in manufacturing

Mobile Augmented Reality will share 54% of the AR application market by 2023

Mixed Reality will provide a bridge to more robust and engaging fully virtual worlds

Over 50% of new VR investment will be for apps to solve industry-specific problems

Mixed Reality will be a big driver of the $9B next gen implantable payment market by 2023

next gen implantable payment market by 2023 Global Market for AR/MR Hardware, Software, and Services will Reach $65.8B USD by 2023

Report Benefits

Mobile payment forecasts including global, regional, and country data for 2018-2023

AR, VR, and Mixed Reality Forecasts 2018-2023 including global, regional, and country data

Global payment market analysis including mobile money, wallets, wearable and implantable payments

Understand current payment methods and emerging technologies including wearables and implantables

Understand AR and VR convergence, mixed reality, and market opportunities within payments and other areas

Identify key ecosystem tech and players for mobile payments, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and Mixed Reality

Key Topics Covered





Topic 1: Augmented Reality and Mixed Reality Market Outlook and Forecasts 2018-2023







1. Executive Summary







2. Introduction



2.1 Augmented Reality and Mixed Reality



2.2 Augmented Reality vs. Virtual Reality and Merged Reality



2.3 Augmented Reality Value Chain



2.4 Market Drivers



2.5 Market Challenges



2.6 Augmented Reality Success Factors



2.7 Augmented Reality Investment Trend







3. Augmented Reality Ecosystem



3.1 AR Hardware vs. Software



3.2 Mobile AR vs. Dedicated Hardware



3.3 Marker Based Reality vs. Marker Less Reality



3.4 Mixed Reality and Reconfigurable Workforce



3.5 AR Application Landscape



3.5.1 Retail and E-Commerce



3.5.2 Entertainment



3.5.3 Science and Education



3.5.4 Military and Defense



3.5.5 Collectibles Business



3.5.6 Innovative Applications



3.6 Regulatory landscape



3.6.1 Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA)



3.6.2 Communications Decency Act (CDA)



3.6.3 Federal Trade Commission (FTC)



3.7 Competitive Landscape







4. Augmented and Mixed Reality Market Drivers and Opportunities



4.1 Consumer Awareness



4.2 Compelling Applications and Services and Services



4.3 Business-to-Business Services



4.4 Teleoperation and Tele-robotics







5. Augmented and Mixed Reality Market Analysis and Forecasts



5.1 Global Market Forecast 2018 - 2023



5.1.1 Total Augmented and Mixed Reality Market



5.1.2 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Segment



5.1.2.1 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Hardware Type



5.1.2.1.1 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by AR Device Type



5.1.2.1.2 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Hardware Component Type



5.1.2.1.3 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Sensors Type



5.1.2.1.4 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Semiconductor Component Type



5.1.2.2 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Software Segment



5.1.2.2.1 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Software Functions



5.1.2.2.2 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Software Type



5.1.2.3 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Service Type



5.1.2.3.1 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Professional Service Type



5.1.3 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Type



5.1.3.1 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Marker Based Reality Type



5.1.3.2 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Marker Less Reality Type



5.1.4 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Technology



5.1.5 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Industry Vertical



5.1.5.1 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Consumer Electronics Application



5.1.5.1.1 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Entertainment Application



5.1.5.2 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Enterprise Application



5.1.5.2.1 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Retail and E-Commerce Application



5.1.5.2.2 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Healthcare and Medical Application



5.1.5.3 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Industrial Application



5.1.5.4 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Defense Application



5.2 Regional Market Forecast 2018 - 2023



5.2.1 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Region



5.2.2 North America Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Hardware, Software, Service, Market Type, Technology, Industry Vertical, and Country



5.2.3 Europe Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Hardware, Software, Service, Market Type, Technology, Industry Vertical, and Country



5.2.4 APAC Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Hardware, Software, Service, Market Type, Technology, Industry Vertical, and Country



5.2.5 MEA Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Hardware, Software, Service, Market Type, Technology, Industry Vertical, and Country



5.2.6 Latin America Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Hardware, Software, Service, Market Type, Technology, Industry Vertical, and Country



5.3 Augmented Reality Device Shipment Forecast 2018 - 2023



5.3.1 Global Augmented Reality Device Shipment Units



5.3.2 Augmented Reality Device Shipment Units by Device Type



5.3.3 Augmented Reality Device Shipment Units by Industry Vertical



5.3.3.1 Augmented Reality Device Shipment Units by Consumer Electronics Application



5.3.3.1.1 Augmented Reality Device Shipment Units by Entertainment Application



5.3.3.2 Augmented Reality Device Shipment Units by Enterprise Application



5.3.3.2.1 Augmented Reality Device Shipment Units by Retail and E-Commerce Application



5.3.3.2.2 Augmented Reality Device Shipment Units by Healthcare and Medical Application



5.3.3.3 Augmented Reality Device Shipment Units by Industrial Application



5.3.3.4 Augmented Reality Device Shipment Units by Defense Application



5.3.4 Augmented Reality Device Shipment Units by Region



5.3.4.1 North America Augmented Reality Device Shipment Units by Country



5.3.4.2 Europe Augmented Reality Device Shipment Units by Country



5.3.4.3 APAC Augmented Reality Device Shipment Units by Country



5.3.4.4 MEA Augmented Reality Device Shipment Units by Country



5.3.4.5 MEA Augmented Reality Device Shipment Units by Country







6. Company Analysis



6.1 Google Inc.



6.3 Meta Company



6.4 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.



6.5 Seiko Epson Corp.



6.6 Sony Corporation



6.7 Qualcomm Inc.



6.8 Recon Instruments



6.9 Microsoft Corporation



6.10 PTC Corporation



6.11 Osterhout Design Group (ODG)



6.12 Apple Inc.



6.13 HTC Corporation



6.14 Niantic Inc.



6.15 EON Reality Inc.



6.16 Magic Leap



6.17 Intel Corporation



6.18 Facebook Corporation



6.19 Wikitude GmbH



6.20 Zugara Inc.



6.21 Blippar



6.22 Upskill



6.23 Infinity Augmented Reality Inc.



6.24 Atheer Inc.



6.25 Marxent Labs LLC



6.26 Inglobe Technologies



6.27 ScopeAR



6.28 Catchoom Technologies



6.29 Prologue Immersive



6.30 Ubimax GmbH







7. Conclusions and Recommendations



7.1 Advertisers and Media Companies



7.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers



7.3 Automotive Companies



7.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers



7.5 Communication Service Providers



7.6 Computing Companies



7.7 Data Analytics Providers



7.8 Equipment (AR, MR, and VR) Providers



7.9 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers



7.10 Semiconductor Companies



7.11 Smart City Systems Integrators



7.12 Social Media Companies



7.13 Software Developers







Topic 2: Virtual Reality (VR) Marketplace: VR Technologies, Companies, Solutions, Devices, Components, Applications and Services 2018-2023







1. Introduction



1.1 Research Objectives



1.2 Scope of Research



1.3 Target Audience



1.4 Company Coverage







2. Executive Summary



2.1 VR Market Segments and Sub-Segments



2.2 Key Report Findings







3. Overview



3.1 Introduction to VR



3.1.1 VR System



3.1.2 VR System Assessment



3.2 VR Market Segment



3.2.1 VR Device



3.2.1.1 Head Mounted Display (HMD)



3.2.1.2 Gesture Tracking Device (GTD)



3.2.1.2.1 Haptic Gloves



3.2.1.2.2 Haptic Suits



3.2.1.2.3 Other Devices including Controller and Camera



3.2.1.3 Projectors and Display Wall (PDW)



3.2.1.4 Heads-Up Displays (HUD)



3.2.2 VR Hardware Component



3.2.2.1 Sensors



3.2.2.1.1 Accelerometers



3.2.2.1.2 Proximity Sensor



3.2.2.1.3 Magnetometers



3.2.2.1.4 GPS System



3.2.2.1.5 Gyroscopes



3.2.2.1.6 3D Image Sensor



3.2.2.2 Semiconductor Component



3.2.2.2.1 Haptic Controller and Integrated Circuits



3.2.2.2.2 Graphic Processing Unit (GPU)



3.2.2.2.3 VR Displays



3.2.2.2.4 Central Processing Unit (CPU)



3.2.2.2.5 Memory



3.2.2.2.6 Tracking System



3.2.2.2.7 Process Acceleration Cards



3.2.2.2.8 Input Devices



3.2.2.2.9 USB Connector



3.2.2.3 Audio Hardware



3.2.3 VR Software



3.2.3.1 VR Apps



3.2.3.2 Software Component



3.2.3.2.1 Reality Engine



3.2.3.2.2 Software Development Kits



3.2.3.2.3 3D Modeling



3.2.3.2.4 2D Graphics



3.2.3.2.5 Digital Sound Editing



3.2.4 VR Service



3.2.4.1 VR Simulation Service



3.2.4.2 VR App store Service



3.2.4.3 Deployment and Management Service



3.2.5 VR Content



3.2.5.1 Games and Entertainment



3.2.5.2 VR, Video, and an Emphasis on Instructional Content



3.2.5.3 VR Theme Park: An Immersive Experience



3.2.5.3.1 VR Content Developer Engagement



3.3 Market Drivers



3.3.1 Increasing Popularity of Immersive Vision



3.3.2 Usability to Increase Adoption of VR Devices



3.3.3 Built in VR Functions with Smartphones and Tablets



3.3.4 VR in Training and Simulation



3.3.5 Price Affordability of Devices and Components



3.3.6 VR in Enterprise and Industrial Settings



3.4 Market Challenge



3.4.1 Adverse Impact on User Health



3.4.2 Fully Immersive VR Experience is Costly



3.4.3 Ensuring Usability in Design and Tracking System



3.4.4 High Energy Consumption May Lead to Poor Performance



3.5 Market Opportunity



3.5.1 Increasing Investment Trend



3.5.2 Merger and Acquisition Trend to Fuel VR Innovation



3.5.3 Convergence of VR and AR for Mixed Reality



3.5.4 VR Telepresence Apps



3.5.5 VR meets Immersive Social Platform



3.5.6 VR in Drones and Telerobotics



3.5.7 VR in Adult Video Industry



3.5.8 VR Accelerate 3D TV and Printing



3.5.9 VR in Life Saving Applications



3.5.10R Opportunity for Telecom Operator



3.5.11R to Take 5G Haptic or Tactile Experience Mainstream







4. VR Ecosystem Analysis



4.1 Stakeholder Analysis



4.1.1 VR Device Manufacturers



4.1.2 VR Component Manufacturers



4.1.3 VR Software Solution Providers



4.1.4 VR Service Suit Providers



4.1.5 VR Content Providers



4.1.6 VR End Users



4.2 Emerging Business Model



4.2.1 VR Suit Subscription



4.2.2 Pay Per Experience (PPE)



4.3 VR Patent Analysis



4.4 VR Technology



4.4.1 Non-Immersive Technology



4.4.2 Semi-Immersive Technology



4.4.3 Fully Immersive Technology



4.5 VR Device Platforms



4.6 VR Application Industry



4.6.1 Consumer Application



4.6.2 Enterprise / Commercial Applications



4.6.3 Industrial Applications



4.7 Regional VR Market



4.8 VR ARPU



4.9 Virtual Reality in an Edge Computing Environment



4.10 Enterprise Premise-based VR Solutions



4.11 Cloud-based VR Solutions



4.12 Commerce in Virtual Environments



4.12.1 Hologram Payment Initiatives



4.12.2 Masterpass AR/VR



4.12.3 Worldpay VR Payment using AirPIN



4.12.4 MasterCard Partnership with Wearality for Ecommerce Payments



4.12.5 Vantiv VR Payment API 174



4.12.6 MasterCard and Swarovski to Offer VR Shopping



4.12.7 Lowes and Ikea to Offer VR Showroom Experience



4.12.8 Consumer Adoption







5. VR Market Forecasts



5.1 Global VR Revenue Forecast 2018 - 2023



5.1.1 Combined VR Revenue



5.1.2 VR Revenue by Segment



5.1.2.1 VR Hardware Revenue by Segment



5.1.2.1.1 VR Device Revenue by Segment



5.1.2.1.2 VR GTD Revenue by Segment



5.1.2.1.3 VR Hardware Component Revenue by Segment



5.1.2.1.4 VR Sensor Revenue by Type



5.1.2.1.5 VR Semiconductor Component Revenue by Type



5.1.2.1.6 VR Display Revenue by Type



5.1.2.2 VR Software Revenue by Segment



5.1.2.2.1 VR Software Application Revenue by Deployment Type



5.1.2.2.2 VR Software Component Revenue by Segment



5.1.2.3 VR Service Revenue by Segment



5.1.2.4 VR Content Revenue by Segment



5.1.3 VR Revenue by Technology Type



5.1.4 VR Revenue by Device Platform



5.1.5 VR Revenue by Vertical Sector



5.1.5.1 VR Consumer Application Revenue by Industry Vertical



5.1.5.2 VR Enterprise/Commercial Application Revenue by Industry Vertical



5.1.5.3 VR Industrial Application Revenue by Industry Vertical



5.1.5.3.1 VR Medical Industry Revenue by Application Type



5.1.5.3.2 VR Aviation Industry Revenue by Sector



5.2 Regional VR Revenue Forecast 2018 - 2023



5.2.1 VR Revenue by Region



5.2.2 North America VR Revenue by Segment, Technology, Device, Industry Vertical, and Country



5.2.3 APAC VR Revenue by Segment, Technology, Device, Industry Vertical, and Country



5.2.4 Europe VR Revenue by Segment, Technology, Device, Industry Vertical, and Country



5.2.5 Latin America VR Revenue by Segment, Technology, Device, Industry Vertical, and Country



5.2.6 Middle East and Africa VR Revenue by Segment, Technology, Device, Industry Vertical, and Country



5.3 Country VR Revenue Forecast 2018 - 2023



5.3.1 Top Ten VR Countries



5.3.2 USA VR Revenue by Segment, Technology, Device, and Industry Vertical



5.3.3 Canada VR Revenue by Segment, Technology, Device, and Industry Vertical



5.3.4 UK VR Revenue by Segment, Technology, Device, and Industry Vertical



5.3.5 Germany VR Revenue by Segment, Technology, Device, and Industry Vertical



5.3.6 China VR Revenue by Segment, Technology, Device, and Industry Vertical



5.3.7 Japan VR Revenue by Segment, Technology, Device, and Industry Vertical



5.3.8 France VR Revenue by Segment, Technology, Device, and Industry Vertical



5.3.9 South Korea VR Revenue by Segment, Technology, Device, and Industry Vertical



5.3.10 Sweden VR Revenue by Segment, Technology, Device, and Industry Vertical



5.3.11 India VR Revenue by Segment, Technology, Device, and Industry Vertical



5.4 Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) Enabled VR Revenue 2018 - 2023



5.4.1 Combined MEC Enabled VR Revenue



5.4.2 MEC Enabled VR Revenue by Segment



5.4.2.1 MEC Enabled VR Infrastructure Revenue by Segment



5.4.2.1.1 MEC Enabled VR Server Revenue by Segment



5.4.2.2 MEC Enabled VR Hardware Revenue by Segment



5.4.2.2.1 MEC Enabled VR Device Revenue by Segment



5.4.2.2.2 MEC Enabled VR GTD Revenue by Segment



5.4.2.2.3 MEC Enabled VR Hardware Component Revenue by Segment



5.4.2.2.4 MEC Enabled VR Sensor Revenue by Type



5.4.2.2.5 MEC Enabled VR Semiconductor Component Revenue by Type



5.4.2.2.6 MEC Enabled VR Display Revenue by Type



5.4.2.3 MEC Enabled VR Software Revenue by Segment



5.4.2.3.1 MEC Enabled VR Software Application Revenue by Deployment



5.4.2.3.2 MEC Enabled VR Platform Revenue by Segment



5.4.2.3.3 MEC Enabled VR Software Component Revenue by Segment



5.4.2.4 MEC Enabled VR Service Revenue by Segment



5.4.2.5 MEC Enabled VR Content Revenue by Segment



5.4.3 MEC Enabled VR Revenue by Technology Type



5.4.4 MEC Enabled VR Revenue by Device Platform



5.4.5 MEC Enabled VR Revenue by Vertical Sector



5.4.5.1 MEC Enabled VR Consumer Application Revenue by Industry Vertical



5.4.5.2 MEC Enabled VR Enterprise/Commercial Application Revenue by Industry Vertical



5.4.5.3 MEC Enabled VR Industrial Application Revenue by Industry Vertical



5.4.5.3.1 MEC Enabled VR Medical Industry Revenue by Application Type



5.4.5.3.2 MEC Enabled VR Aviation Industry Revenue by Sector



5.4.6 MEC Enabled VR Revenue by Region



5.4.6.1 North America MEC Enabled VR Revenue by Country



5.4.6.2 APAC MEC Enabled VR Revenue by Country



5.4.6.3 Europe MEC Enabled VR Revenue by Country



5.4.6.4 ROW MEC Enabled VR Revenue by Country



5.5 Enterprise Hosted VR Revenue 2018 - 2023



5.5.1 Combined Enterprise Hosted VR Revenue



5.5.2 Enterprise Hosted VR Revenue by Segment



5.5.2.1 Enterprise Hosted VR Infrastructure Revenue by Segment



5.5.2.2 Enterprise Hosted VR Software Revenue by Segment



5.5.2.2.1 Enterprise Hosted VR Software Component Revenue by Type



5.5.2.3 Enterprise Hosted VR Platform Revenue by Type



5.5.2.4 Enterprise Hosted VR Content Revenue by Type



5.5.2.5 Enterprise Hosted VR Service Revenue by Type



5.5.3 Enterprise Hosted VR Revenue by Technology Type



5.5.4 Enterprise Hosted VR Revenue by Device Platform



5.5.5 Enterprise Hosted VR Revenue by Vertical Sector



5.5.5.1 Enterprise Hosted VR Solution Revenue by Consumer Application Industry



5.5.5.2 Enterprise Hosted VR Solution Revenue by Enterprise/Commercial Application Industry



5.5.5.3 Enterprise Hosted VR Solution Revenue by Industrial Application Vertical



5.5.5.3.1 Enterprise Hosted VR Solution Revenue by Medical Application Type



5.5.5.3.2 Enterprise Hosted VR Solution Revenue by Aviation Industry Segment



5.5.6 Enterprise Hosted VR Revenue by Region



5.5.6.1 North America Enterprise Hosted VR Revenue by Country



5.5.6.2 APAC Enterprise Hosted VR Revenue by Country



5.5.6.3 Europe Enterprise Hosted VR Revenue by Country



5.5.6.4 Latin America Enterprise Hosted VR Revenue by Country



5.5.6.5 MEA Enterprise Hosted VR Revenue by Country



5.6 Cloud Based Enterprise VR Revenue 2018 - 2023



5.6.1 Combined Cloud Based Enterprise VR Revenue



5.6.2 Cloud Based Enterprise VR Revenue by Segment



5.6.2.1 Cloud Based Enterprise VR Infrastructure Revenue by Segment



5.6.2.2 Cloud Based Enterprise VR Software Revenue by Segment



5.6.2.2.1 Cloud Based Enterprise VR Software Component Revenue by Type



5.6.2.3 Cloud Based Enterprise VR Platform Revenue by Type



5.6.2.4 Cloud Based Enterprise VR Content Revenue by Type



5.6.2.5 Cloud Based Enterprise VR Service Revenue by Type



5.6.3 Cloud Based Enterprise VR Revenue by Cloud Type



5.6.4 Cloud Based Enterprise VR Revenue by Technology Type



5.6.5 Cloud Based Enterprise VR Revenue by Device Platform



5.6.6 Cloud Based Enterprise VR Revenue by Vertical Sector



5.6.6.1 Cloud Based Enterprise VR Solution Revenue by Consumer Application Industry



5.6.6.2 Cloud Based Enterprise VR Solution Revenue by Enterprise/Commercial Application Industry



5.6.6.3 Cloud Based Enterprise VR Solution Revenue by Industrial Application Vertical



5.6.6.3.1 Cloud Based Enterprise VR Solution Revenue by Medical Application Type



5.6.6.3.2 Cloud Based Enterprise VR Solution Revenue by Aviation Industry Segment



5.6.7 Cloud Based Enterprise VR Revenue by Region



5.6.7.1 North America Cloud Based Enterprise VR Revenue by Country



5.6.7.2 APAC Cloud Based Enterprise VR Revenue by Country



5.6.7.3 Europe Cloud Based Enterprise VR Revenue by Country



5.6.7.4 Latin America Cloud Based Enterprise VR Revenue by Country



5.6.7.5 MEA Cloud Based Enterprise VR Revenue by Country



5.7 VR Shipment Forecast 2018 - 2023



5.7.1 Combined VR Shipment



5.7.2 VR Shipment by Segment



5.7.2.1 VR Device Shipment by Segment



5.7.2.1.1 VR GTD Shipment by Segment



5.7.2.2 VR Component Shipment by Segment



5.7.2.2.1 VR Hardware Component Shipment by Segment



5.7.2.2.2 VR Sensor Shipment by Type



5.7.2.2.3 VR Semiconductor Component Shipment by Type



5.7.2.2.4 VR Display Shipment by Segment



5.7.2.2.5 VR Software Component Shipment by Segment



5.7.2.3 VR Apps Shipment by Type



5.7.3 VR Shipment by Device Platform



5.7.4 VR Shipment by Vertical Sector



5.7.4.1 VR Shipment by Consumer Industry Vertical



5.7.4.2 VR Shipment by Enterprise/Commercial Industry Vertical



5.7.4.3 VR Shipment by Industrial Application Vertical



5.7.4.3.1 VR Shipment by Medical Application Type



5.7.4.3.2 VR Shipment by Aviation Industry Vertical



5.7.5 VR Shipment by Region



5.7.5.1 North America VR Shipment by Country



5.7.5.2 APAC VR Shipment by Country



5.7.5.3 Europe VR Shipment by Country



5.7.5.4 Latin America VR Shipment by Country



5.7.5.5 Middle East and Africa VR Shipment by Country



5.8 VR Active User Forecast 2018 - 2023



5.8.1 Combined VR Active User



5.8.2 VR Active User by Segment



5.8.2.1 VR Active User by Device Type



5.8.2.1.1 VR Active User by GTD Type



5.8.2.2 VR Apps Active User by Type



5.8.3 VR Active User by Technology Type



5.8.4 VR Active User by Device Platform



5.8.5 VR Active User by Vertical Sector



5.8.5.1 VR Active User by Consumer Industry Vertical



5.8.5.2 VR Active User by Enterprise/Commercial Industry Vertical



5.8.5.3 VR Active User by Industrial Application Vertical



5.8.5.3.1 VR Active User by Medical Application Type



5.8.5.3.2 VR Active User by Aviation Industry Vertical



5.8.6 VR Active User by Region



5.8.6.1 North America VR Active User by Country



5.8.6.2 APAC VR Active User by Country



5.8.6.3 Europe VR Active User by Country



5.8.6.4 Latin America VR Active User by Country



5.8.6.5 Middle East and Africa VR Active User by Country







6. VR Company Analysis



6.1 Oculus VR, LLC



6.2 Sony Corporation



6.3 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.



6.4 HTC Corporation



6.5 EON Reality Inc.



6.6 Google Inc.



6.7 Microsoft Corporation



6.8 Vuzix Corporation



6.9 Cyber Glove Systems



6.10 Sensics Inc.



6.11 Leap Motion Inc.



6.12 Sixense Entertainment Inc.



6.13 Avegant Corp.



6.14 FOVE Inc.



6.15 Open Source Virtual Reality (OSVR)



6.16 Zeiss VR One



6.17 Intel Corporation



6.18 Alcatel Mobile



6.19 ZTE Corporation



6.20 Unity Technologies



6.21 Magic Leap



6.22 Nvidia Corporation



6.23 BARCO



6.24 MYO



6.25 NGRAIN Corporation



6.26 WorldViz



6.27 Wevr



6.28 NextVR



6.29 Osterhout Design Group (ODG)



6.30 Niantic Inc.



6.31 Virtual Reality Company (VRC)



6.32 VIRTALIS



6.33 Facebook



6.34 Huawei Technologies



6.35 Qualcomm Inc.



6.36 SK Telecom



6.37 LG Corporation



6.38 Nokia StarGazing VR Application



6.39 VREAL



6.40 StreamVR



6.41 Analog Devices Inc.



6.42 Atmel Corporation



6.43 Cypress Semiconductor Corp



6.44 NXP



6.45 Integrated Device Technology Inc.



6.46 Maxim Integrated



6.47 NKK Switches



6.48 Rohm Semiconductor



6.49 Semtech Corporation



6.50 Texas Instruments



6.51 3D Systems Simbionix



6.52 AppliedVR



6.53 CAE Healthcare



6.54 Firsthand Technology (Deepstream VR)



6.55 GE Healthcare



6.56 Mazor Robotics



6.57 Mimic Technologies



6.58 MindMaze



6.59 Philips Healthcare



6.60 Siemens Healthineers



6.61 Valve Corporation



6.62 VirtaMed AG



6.63 Virtually Better Inc.



6.64 SenseVirtual







7. Conclusions and Recommendations



7.1 Period of Rapid VR Market Penetration



7.2 5G Driven Virtual Reality Applications



7.3 Virtual Reality 5G Ecosystem



7.4 VR Ethics Issues and Challenges



7.5 Legality of Criminal Acts with VR



7.6 Considerations for Select Market Players



7.6.1 VR Ecosystem Vendors



7.6.2 Investment Community







Topic 3: Next Generation Mobile Payments: Smartphones, Wearables, and Implantable Technology 2018-2023







1. Introduction



1.1 Mobile Payment Overview



1.2 Mobile Payment Industry Roadmap



1.3 Mobile Payment Rational



1.4 Mobile Payment Model



1.4.1 Remote Payment Model



1.4.1.1 Short Message Service (SMS)



1.4.1.2 Mobile Web Payments



1.4.1.3 Direct Mobile Billing (DCB)



1.4.1.4 Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD)



1.4.2 Proximity Payment Model



1.4.2.1 QR Code



1.4.2.2 Near Field Communication (NFC)



1.4.2.3 Biometric



1.4.2.4 Micro Currency Payment



1.5 Cloud-based Payments vs. NFC Payments



1.6 Customer Loyalty and Mobile Payment



1.7 Virtual Cart and Sensor Fusion



1.7.1 Computer Vision



1.7.2 Artificial Intelligence



1.8 More on Contactless Payment Solutions



1.8.1 Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)



1.8.2 Body Sensor Network



1.8.3 Host Card Emulation (HCE) Cloud Software



1.9 Implantable Payments



1.9.1 Smart Chips



1.9.2 Digital Tattoo



1.9.3 Implantable Smartphones and Holograms



1.10 Biometric Technology and Artificial Intelligence



1.11 Mobile Wallets in Payment Systems



1.11.1 Card Containers



1.11.2 Digital Bank Accounts



1.11.3 Mobile Payment Products



1.11.4 Micro-Currency Converters



1.11.5 True Mobile Wallets



1.12 Wearable Payments



1.12.1 AR Hologram Payment



1.13 E-Payment Process



1.13.1 Payment Gateway



1.13.2 Payment Service Providers



1.14 Regulatory Framework



1.14.1 ISO/IEC 10536-1:2000



1.14.2 ISO/IEC 14443-4:2016



1.14.3 ISO/IEC 15693



1.15 Mobile Payment Market Drivers



1.15.1 Transition to Cashless Society



1.15.2 Rise of Smartphones and M-Commerce



1.15.3 IoT Adoption and Artificial Intelligence



1.15.4 Hassle Free Low Value Transaction



1.15.5 Rise of PoS Payment and NFC Chips



1.15.6 Security Considerations



1.15.7 User Data Breach



1.16 Emerging Banking Payment Channels







2. Mobile Payment Ecosystem



2.1 Mobile Payment Value Chain



2.1.1 Payment and Processing Application Providers



2.1.2 Bank and Smart Card Providers



2.1.3 Payment Network Providers



2.1.4 Infrastructure and Security Solution Providers



2.1.5 Merchant and Consumers



2.2 Mobile Payment Technology Solution



2.2.1 Payment Processing Solution



2.2.2 Cloud Application Solution



2.2.3 Mobility Management Solution



2.2.4 Data and Analytics Solution



2.2.5 Security Solution



2.3 Mobile Payment User Interface



2.3.1 Over the Air (OTA) Activation and Personalization



2.3.2 Low vs. High Value Transaction Interface



2.3.3 Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Payment



2.3.4 Starbucks Mobile Payment System



2.3.5 PayPal Venmo Payment



2.3.6 Blockchain Interface and Bitcoin



2.4 Mobile Payment Application Paradigm



2.5 Mobile Payment Ecosystem Development



2.5.1 Historical Development



2.5.2 PoS Terminal



2.5.3 Merchant Customer Exchange (MCX)



2.5.4 Apple Pay to NFC Payment



2.5.5 Google with Android Pay



2.5.6 PayPal acquired Paydiant



2.5.7 Government and Regional Initiative



2.5.7.1 SJ Rail to Offer Implantable Microchip



2.5.7.2 Epicentre to Inject Microchip to its Employees



2.5.7.3 Singtel with NETS to Open NFC Store



2.5.7.4 MasterCard opens Innovation Labs



2.5.7.5 MasterCard Partnership with AvidXchange



2.5.7.6 SoFi and JetBlue to Offer Student Loans Payment Solution



2.5.7.7 Gemalto to Offer Cloud Based Access Management Service



2.5.7.8 Expensify to Partner Bill.com to Revamp Software



2.5.7.9 SoFi on Launching Industrial Bank



2.5.7.10 Lendio Partnership with Comcast Business



2.5.7.11 32M Partnership with BioHax



2.5.7.12 Three Square Market to Implant Microchip among Employees







3. Mobile Payment Market Analysis and Forecasts



3.1 Combined Mobile Payment Market 2018 - 2023



3.2 Mobile Payment Market by Segment



3.3 Mobile Payment Transaction Forecast 2018 - 2023



3.3.1 Transaction Volume by Type



3.3.1.1 Mobile Money and Banking Transaction Volume



3.3.1.1.1 Third Party Mobile Money Transaction Volume



3.3.1.2 Mobile Wallet Transaction Volume



3.3.1.3 Wearable Payment Transaction Volume



3.3.1.4 Implantable Payment Transaction Volume



3.3.2 Transaction Volume by Payment Mode



3.3.2.1 Remote Payment Transaction Volume by Mode



3.3.2.2 Proximity Payment Transaction Volume by Mode



3.3.2.2.1 Host Cast Emulation (HCE) Cloud Transaction Volume



3.3.3 Transaction Volume by Application Platform



3.3.4 Transaction Volume by Industry Vertical



3.3.5 Transaction Volume by Region



3.3.5.1 APAC Transaction Volume by Country



3.3.5.2 North America Transaction Volume by Country



3.3.5.3 Europe Transaction Volume by Country



3.3.5.4 Latin America Transaction Volume by Country



3.3.5.5 Middle East and Africa Transaction Volume by Country



3.4 Mobile Payment Technology Market Forecast 2018 - 2023



3.4.1 Technology Market by Segment



3.4.1.1 Technology Solution Market by Segment



3.4.1.1.1 Mobile Payment Processing Solution Market by Category



3.4.1.1.2 Payment Security Solution Market by Category



3.4.1.2 Technology Service Market by Category



3.4.1.2.1 Professional Technology Service Market by Category



3.4.2 Technology Service Market by Type



3.4.3 Payment Technology Market by Region



3.4.3.1 APAC Payment Technology Market by Country



3.4.3.2 North America Payment Technology Market by Country



3.4.3.3 Europe Payment Technology Market by Country



3.4.3.4 Latin America Payment Technology Market by Country



3.4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Payment Technology Market by Country







4. Company Analysis



4.1 Amazon.com Inc.



4.2 Google Inc.



4.3 Apple Inc.



4.4 M-Pesa



4.5 PayPal Holdings Inc.



4.6 Visa Inc.



4.7 Citigroup Inc.



4.8 Bank of America Corporation



4.9 American Express Company



4.10 Bitcoin



4.11 Movencorp Inc.



4.12 MasterCard Incorporated



4.13 MeaWallet



4.14 Verizon Wireless



4.15 AT&T Inc.



4.16 NTT DoCoMo Inc.



4.17 NXP Semiconductors



4.18 Qualcomm Incorporated



4.19 TNS Inc.



4.20 Gemalto N.V.



4.21 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.



4.22 Microsoft Corporation



4.23 Paytm



4.24 Alibaba Group Holding Limited



4.25 Square Inc.



4.26 Stripe



4.27 Adyen



4.28 Fortumo



4.29 Orange S.A.



4.30 Vodacom Group Limited



4.31 Bharti Airtel Limited



4.32 MTN Group Limited







5. Conclusions and Recommendations





