Adverty and mobile game developer Gold Town Games enter into strategic partnership

STOCKHOLM, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading in-game advertising specialist Adverty AB (publ) today announces a strategic partnership with Gold Town Games AB (GTG), which will enable the mobile game developer to offer Adverty's seamless In-Play™ and In-Menu™ formats for both branding and performance advertising within its increasingly popular games.

The partnership will see the imminent launch of Adverty's seamless In-Play™ and In-Menu™ ads in GTG's popular "World Hockey Manager" game in the next few weeks. GTG will also be integrating this technology into its upcoming titles set for release later this year.

"We are thrilled to be adding GTG and World Hockey Manager (WHM) to our ever-growing library of high-quality games using our cutting-edge technology and patented viewability measurements. Developers are waking up to this opportunity to offer advertisers the chance to reach a well defined and attractive target audience - in this case comprised of ice hockey fans around the world," explains Tobias Knutsson, CEO of Adverty.

"We are seeing a huge increase in demand for attractively designed in-game advertising to engage hard-to reach-audiences and look forward to working closely with GTG for many years to come", says Knutsson.

"We view in-game advertising as the most exciting opportunity in mobile game monetisation and are delighted to be working with a fellow Swedish company on realising the potential our current and future games hold in this regard," adds Pär Hultgren, CEO of GTG.

Thorbjörn Warin, Chief Supply Officer at Adverty comments: "Gold Town Games is an industry leader in sports management games for mobile platforms; and this news follows other exciting partnerships with the likes of Verizon Media and InMobi, as growing numbers of advertisers wake up to the power of our unique and unobtrusive ad offering which maximises brand exposure and publisher monetisation.

"Strong demand for advertising opportunities within the gaming vertical shows no sign of abating, with in-game advertising set to see tremendous growth in the coming months and years, alongside increasing recognition that our In-Play™ and In-Menu™ formats are the ultimate in non-intrusive brand advertising within the burgeoning gaming industry."

World Hockey Manager will be live with seamless In-Play™ ads from Adverty in the next few weeks, with In-Menu™ ads arriving later in Q2.

For further information, please contact:

Anders Rössel, CFO

Phone: +46 70 867 00 20

E-mail: [email protected]

This information is information that Adverty AB (publ) is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided, through the contact of the above contact person, for publication on the 24th of March 2021.

Corpura Fondkommission AB, phone +46 (0)722 52 34 51, act as certified advisor/mentor for the company at NGM Nordic SME.

About Adverty

Adverty, the leading in-game platform, delivers seamless advertising to connect brands and people through its revolutionary display advertising technology built for games. The platform offers true in-game ad inventory at scale and allows content creators to monetise the complete experience with unobtrusive, easy-to-integrate, immersive ads. Founded in 2016, Adverty has offices in Stockholm, London, New York, Madrid, Helsinki, St Petersburg and Lviv and works with advertisers, agencies and developers to unlock audiences and gaming revenue streams. More information at www.adverty.com.

About Gold Town Games

Gold Town Games is a publicly traded mobile games development company, based in Skellefteå, Sweden. The company group, which is headed by CEO Pär Hultgren, and owned in part by ice hockey Icon Wayne Gretzky, consists of 20 employees with experience of free-to-play games, which is the dominant business model in the mobile gaming industry. The company focuses on producing and publishing sports manager games for the two largest mobile platforms iOS (Apple) and Android (Google). For more information, visit https://goldtowngames.com/en/

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/adverty-ab/r/adverty-and-mobile-game-developer-gold-town-games-enter-into-strategic-partnership,c3313177

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Adverty AB