Adverty announced as finalist in Techarenan Challenge 2021

STOCKHOLM, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adverty AB (publ) announces today that the Company has been named as one of the top 50 rising stars in the Nordics in the competition Techarenan Challenge 2021. Companies from across the Nordics have applied to the competition, with finalists operating within a wide array of industries, including cleantech, mobility, e-health, edtech, spacetech and foodtech. Amongst other awards, the companies are competing for the titles "Startup of the year", "Growth company of the year" and "Social Impact Award".

The Techarenan Challenge, now arranged for the eighth consecutive year, is aimed at Swedish and Nordic companies in the startup and growth phases that are based on a unique innovation or business model with potential for global commercialization.

The companies have been evaluated by an expert jury where great focus has been on scalability, sustainability and well-defined growth opportunities.

"This year's final field is one of the most interesting in the history of the competition, in terms of the major global challenges the companies are addressing and the values they create. Moreover, it is impressive to see how many companies have reached the market and been able to attract major customers in a short period of time; it is obvious that Sweden and the Nordic countries are a breeding ground for exceptional entrepreneurs and companies. Many of the companies have already gained international traction and have ensured a strong position for further expansion, " says Omid Ekhlasi, Founder and Competition Manager Techarenan.

The 2021 finals will take place in Stockholm on June 16 and in November. During the finals, companies will be present to pitch for this year's jury, and panels and news broadcasts will be arranged on the topics of innovation, entrepreneurship, sustainability and future. The finals will be streamed live at Techarenan.se.

"The finals will showcase companies operating in completely different industries, with products and services that have the potential to transform our everyday lives for the better by creating whole new values and behaviors. Many companies already have changed or are about to change their respective industries as they create new standards and improve both everyday life and society as a whole. I really look forward to following their journey over the years to come", says Omid Ekhlasi.

The list of the 50 most innovative companies in the Nordic countries was published here at 8:30 a.m. today:

www.techarenan.se/challenge

The Techarenan Challenge winners will join the winners' delegation, which in previous years has visited New York, San Fransisco, Seoul, Tokyo and Sao Paulo.

Awards: Growth Company of the Year, Startup Company of the Year, the Audience Award, the Social Impact Award, the Industry Award, the Business Award and the AI & Technical Edge Award.

About the competition:

Techarenan Challenge is an annual entrepreneurship competition open to all Swedish and Nordic entrepreneurial startups and growth companies, regardless of industry. The competition aims to highlight the Nordic region as a breeding ground for innovative future companies that change, improve, and develop their industries globally while providing an interconnection point between entrepreneurs, business leaders, investors, politicians, and experts.

About Adverty

Adverty, the leading in-game platform, delivers seamless advertising to connect brands and people through its revolutionary display advertising technology built for games. The platform offers true in-game ad inventory at scale and allows content creators to monetise the complete experience with unobtrusive, easy-to-integrate, immersive ads. Founded in 2016, Adverty has offices in Stockholm, London, New York, Madrid, Helsinki, St Petersburg and Lviv and works with advertisers, agencies and developers to unlock audiences and gaming revenue streams. More information at www.adverty.com.

About Techarenan

Techarenan was founded in 2014 with the purpose of acknowledging entrepreneurship and innovation while inspiring more people to take part in the development of new companies with global potential. Today, Techarenan is a platform and arena where entrepreneurs, industry stakeholders, investors, policy makers and opinion leaders can meet, establish cooperation, do business and build networks. The ambition is to continue to develop the platform with a focus on generating value for Nordic startups and growth companies that change, improve, and develop their industries on a global scale.

