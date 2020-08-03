Adverty continues expansion of UK team and global operations with three senior hires

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading in-game ad platform Adverty announces hires of Chief Commercial Officer Tobias Knutsson, Senior Director of Business Development Christian Atack and Senior Director of Sales Nicola Halpin to spearhead further growth.

Adverty AB (publ), the leading in-game platform for advertisers, agencies and game publishers, has announced further expansion with three strategic hires, following the launch of its UK office earlier this year.

Adverty delivers seamless advertising which connects brands and audiences through its revolutionary display advertising technology built for gaming. Its most recent hires include Tobias Knutsson who joins as CCO, Christian Atack joins the team as Senior Director of Business Development and Nicola Halpin, who joins as Senior Director of Sales.

Based in Adverty's headquarter in Stockholm, Sweden, Tobias Knutsson takes on the role of Chief Commercial Officer for Adverty and will be responsible for driving revenue and overseeing sales in US, EMEA and APAC. With extensive experience in the digital media sector, Knutsson has held senior commercial roles within the Schibsted Group and most recently, as Swedish CEO at Strossle - a company specialised in native advertising which in 2018 was ranked by Deloitte as the second fastest growing tech company in Sweden.

Meanwhile, Nicola Halpin has been engaged by Adverty as Senior Director of Sales, and will be focused on agency and brand sales for the EMEA market, reporting to Tobias Knutsson. Formerly head of agency sales at mobile advertising tech company, Taptica - which she successfully launched to the UK market in 2017 - Nicola has held a variety of senior roles at companies such as CBS Interactive, Carat, The Weather Channel and IDG Communications.

Nicola will drive adoption of Adverty's digital advertising solutions through building strategic partnerships with global agencies in EMEA. Her 20 years of experience in advertising across a variety of platforms makes her an experienced networker and leader.

Previously Head of Publisher Business Development EMEA at global mobile advertising platform, Mintegral, Christian has held senior business development roles at a number of other adtech companies including Taptica, Unity Technologies (Unity Ads) and Digital Turbine. He will be responsible for the continued global growth of publishers using Adverty's in-game ad platform for monetisation. Christian joins Adverty on September 1st.

"We are delighted to welcome not one but three industry heavyweights into Adverty. Tobias is a well-known and respected C-suite leader who has exceptional experience of overseeing successful commercial teams. Nicola is a strategic business professional at the forefront of industry developments. I have no doubt that her strong agency background will help drive growth even further", says Niklas Bakos, CEO and founder, Adverty. "Meanwhile, almost every game developer knows Christian, and his broad international sales experience, account management expertise and business development acumen also make him a highly-prized new member of the team."

Adverty works closely with agencies such as Dentsu Aegis Network and GroupM. The expansion of the business across EMEA follows ever-increasing numbers of advertisers looking for in-app advertising at scale, and for publishers who want to monetise their gaming inventory with unobtrusive brand advertising.

"In-game brand advertising is currently experiencing a significant growth potential worldwide and it is an exciting time to be joining Adverty to lead the company's commercial division globally", says Tobias Knutsson, CCO, Adverty.

"Leading media agencies are now starting to heavily look into and prioritise the gaming vertical as the media channel for the future", adds Nicki. "Adverty is an exceptional in-game advertising platform and I am delighted to be joining the team to bring this innovative company to a wider range of brands and agencies."

"In-game advertising to date has been all about driving users to download and play new apps. Adverty, on the other hand, allows game publishers to keep their users while generating revenue through deeply integrated brand ads, and that I believe is the future of game monetisation", explains Christian. "This is such an exciting time to be joining the company."

About Adverty

Adverty, the leading in-game platform, delivers seamless advertising to connect brands and people through its revolutionary display advertising technology built for games. The platform offers true in-game ad inventory at scale and allows content creators to monetise the complete experience with unobtrusive, easy-to-integrate, immersive ads. Founded in 2016, Adverty has offices in Stockholm, London and Lviv and works with advertisers, agencies and developers to unlock audiences and gaming revenue streams. More information at www.adverty.com.

