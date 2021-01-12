Adverty is granted second US patent for in-game ad viewability technology

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adverty AB (publ) has been granted a second patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its in-game ad viewability technology. The new technical patent protects a method of determining whether an advert is considered visible in a three-dimensional gaming environment rendered on a screen - a key functionality of Adverty's industry-leading in-game advertising platform.

Adverty, the leading in-game platform for advertisers, agencies and game developers, today announces the notice of allowance for its most recent in-game ad viewability technology patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The new technical patent protects a method of determining whether an object (advert) is considered visible in a three-dimensional gaming environment rendered on a screen, through a comparison of the colors of an advert with the rendered color on the screen.

To make the calculation independent of the color of the ad and sampling conditions, the color is swapped for a pseudo color. By this method, gaming objects blocking an advert seen from the camera view can efficiently be detected. Likewise, the effect of lighting conditions in the three-dimensional environment can also be assessed. In conjunction with the previously granted BrainImpression™ patent, Adverty's leading in-game advertising platform is able to factor in measurable viewability when it triggers impressions to adverts exposed to - and seen by - an end user.

Viewability is one of the most important metrics in brand advertising and a number of renowned brands are known to exclude websites and other advertising media with low viewability from their media plans. To help advertisers understand - and publishers to define - how to count an ad as viewed, the media industry has established standards on how to measure web-based ad viewability. While in-game advertising viewability is still at its infancy, Adverty is taking an active role in helping both IAB and third-party ad verification leaders define these sought-after, industry-wide standards.

"As the only adtech company with multi-patented proprietary in-game advertising technology, we continue to prove our unique position in the market. We remain dedicated to bringing a state-of-the-art, cross-platform framework for unobtrusive, measurable in-game brand and performance advertising to game developers and advertisers around the world", says Niklas Bakos, CEO and founder at Adverty.

The new patent US 16/583,860/ US20200105049A1, filed in September 2018, is the second in Adverty's patent portfolio to protect its industry-leading in-game advertising platform at a time where gaming is rapidly emerging as the next big media channel.

