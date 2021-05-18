Advil Teams Up with Actor and Comedian Anthony Anderson to Inspire People Everywhere to Reclaim Life's Possibilities After Vaccination

WARREN, N.J., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GSK Consumer Healthcare (LSE/NYSE: GSK) today announced Advil, a leading over-the-counter (OTC) pain reliever worldwide, is teaming up with Emmy-nominated star and producer, Anthony Anderson, for the launch of #AfterMyShot, a new campaign that aims to help people feel prepared to manage post-COVID-19 vaccine side effects as they occur, so they can start to look forward to life after the shot.

Anthony Anderson partners with Advil to build vaccine confidence and inspire others to look forward to life #AfterMyShot

After more than a year of restrictions and physical distancing, people across the U.S. are beginning to move forward as the vaccination effort continues. According to the CDC1, COVID-19 vaccination may cause temporary side effects, which are normal signs that the body is building protection. The CDC recommends2 talking to your doctor about taking an over-the-counter medication, such as ibuprofen (Advil), to relieve potential post-vaccination side effects, such as aches and pains and fever. As a trusted source of safe, effective pain relief for over 35 years, Advil will be there as a recovery aid for side effect relief and help to enable life's moments after vaccination.

When Anthony Anderson experienced side effects after his vaccine earlier this spring, he knew he could trust Advil to help manage his symptoms.

"After my shot I consulted with my doctor and I was prepared with Advil, so when I noticed side effects like soreness in my arm, I took it to help relieve symptoms and felt much better," Anthony said. "Before the vaccine I felt at risk, now that I'm fully vaccinated and it's been over two weeks since my last shot, I feel much safer. I'm looking forward to getting back to doing some of the things I love, like playing golf, spending quality time with friends and family and going out to dinner again."

In a new video series, Anthony will share his experience, including how he relied on Advil for his symptoms after the shot, and the #AfterMyShot moments he's looking forward to most. Advil is also teaming up with a variety of content creators to share their #AfterMyShot aspirations and is encouraging others to share the activities they are most excited to do after getting vaccinated.

"This past year has been difficult for everyone – the pandemic has interrupted our lives in so many ways and has caused us to miss out on important life moments," said Scott Yacovino, Advil Brand Director, GSK Consumer Healthcare. "We're thrilled to partner with Anthony Anderson to bring #AfterMyShot to life to help Americans feel confident that they can rely on Advil for post-vaccine side effect relief, so they can start to look forward to celebrating life after the shot."

Anthony's videos and a collection of #AfterMyShot moments from content creators will be housed on AfterMyShot.com as a celebration of stories of life after the vaccine. Visit the site to see the #AfterMyShot moments and to learn how Advil can help you manage post-vaccination side effects. Share your vaccine story on social media using #AfterMyShot and remember to check health authority recommendations for staying safe, even after being vaccinated.

GSK's commitment to pain relief

We are the world leader in pain relief. With a portfolio of (systemic and topical) products to relieve pain, our range brings comfort and ease to millions. World-leading brands including Advil, Panadol and Voltaren; and beloved local brands like Excedrin in the US and Fenbid in China help people manage their symptoms so they can enjoy life to the fullest.

About Advil

Patients and doctors have trusted Advil to deliver powerful relief from several kinds of pain, including headache, muscle aches, minor arthritis and other joint pain, and backache for more than 35 years. No other OTC pain reliever has been proven stronger on pain than Advil. Advil's line of products includes Advil Liqui-Gels, Advil Migraine, Advil PM, Children's Advil Allergy & Congestion Relief, and the brand's latest innovation, Advil Dual Action.

Important Safety Information

For more than 30 years, extensive consumer use and numerous clinical studies have shown that, ibuprofen, the active ingredient in Advil, when used as directed, is a safe and effective OTC pain reliever and fever reducer.

Please refer to the full product labeling for additional safety information related to Advil.

About Anthony Anderson

Emmy and Golden Globe nominated actor, Anthony Anderson is the star and executive producer of ABC's multi-award nominated sitcom "black-ish" where he portrays Andre "Dre" Johnson. He also currently hosts the ABC game show "To Tell the Truth." Anderson is also executive producer of both "black-ish" spin offs "grown-ish" and "mixed-ish" as well as "Road Trippin'" which airs on SnapChat.

Anderson has numerous other television and over twenty film credits including TRANSFORMERS, THE DEPARTED and HUSTLE & FLOW. Anderson has received six Emmy nominations, two Golden Globe nominations and three Critics Choice nominations for his role on "black-ish." He has won seven Image Awards and a total of 16 nominations in his career. He has been nominated for four Screen Actors Guild awards, BET Awards, and Teen Choice awards as well as one People's Choice Awards and one Kids' Choice Awards. Anderson has also hosted the NAACP Image Awards for the past eight years. In 2020 he was awarded a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

About GSK Consumer Healthcare

GSK Consumer Healthcare combines science and consumer insights to create innovative world-class health care brands that consumers trust and experts recommend for oral health, pain relief, respiratory and wellness. For further information please visit www.gsk.com.

