AdvIntel & KPMG LLP announce alliance around cyber threat detection and ransomware response

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvIntel, a leading cybersecurity threat prevention and loss avoidance company with a unique and unparalleled ability to detect and disrupt ransomware and KPMG LLP, the global audit, tax and advisory firm, today announced an alliance around AdvIntel's "Andariel" Threat Prevention & Loss Avoidance Platform.

The profile of ransomware victims has moved upmarket over the past year as the adversaries have enhanced their capabilities faster than cyber defenses at an alarming trend.

According to AdvIntel CEO, Vitali Kremez, "The state of the current cyber security market is full of uncertainties. The current breach response is traditionally reactive, leading to a breach after a breach. Now, with the unique alliance, we are effectively reversing the traditional breach paradigm with the vision to disrupt breaches before they turn into ransomware. Our goal is to bring the world closer to a ransomware-free future via the proactive and preventative breach response."

Andariel' s ability to track botnet initial compromises enables AdvIntel' s customers to take action before data and personally identifiable information is leaked, which could prevent regulatory, reputational, and legal losses related to data breach legal liability.

Ed Goings, KPMG National Lead for Cyber Response Services stated "Intelligence of this level is a complete game changer. Many companies state they provide threat intelligence, but this is the first time I have seen actionable intelligence that can be used to potentially identify corporate ransomware attacks before they happen."

Moreover, some of the tracked botnets have a unique relationship with some of the monitored ransomware families. Therefore, by timely identifying botnet activity in their systems, AdvIntel's clients can identify and potentially avert tremendous losses from ransomware attacks.

Incident response case support through Andariel enables a corporate cyber investigation team by providing immediate information on the "patient zero", the way cyber infection spreads through the system, as well as the vulnerabilities which lead to the compromise. Andariel aims to significantly decrease the time and resources spent on investigations, as well as to decrease the insurance claims and coverage of the remediation effort.

About AdvIntel

AdvIntel is the world's first and only cybercrime and adversarial disruption firm which leverages Andariel, a next-generation threat prevention and loss avoidance platform which has visibility beyond a company's own internal network. Andariel sheds light on the botnet and breach ecosystem in order to spot threats and compromises preemptively and proactively. Whether prolific botnets, ransomware syndicates, cyber extortionists, carders, advanced persistent threat groups, or crimeware operators, Andariel ensures ultimate visibility into these threats before they actualize and do harm. Learn more at www.advintel.io

About KPMG LLP

KPMG LLP is the U.S. firm of the KPMG global organization of independent professional services firms providing audit, tax and advisory services. The KPMG global organization operates in 146 countries and territories and has close to 227,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients. Some or all of the services described herein may not be permissible for KPMG audit clients and their affiliates or related entities.

KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to community service, inclusion and diversity, and eradicating childhood illiteracy. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us

