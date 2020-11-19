Advion announces appointment of Dr. Kaveh Kahen as new CEO, David B. Patteson remains as group Chairman

Advion, Inc. announces that Dr. Kaveh Kahen will immediately become CEO of the Advion group. Tweet this

Dr. Kahen was a former R&D and Business executive at AB SCIEX and PerkinElmer, and more recently the Chairman and CEO of Sigma Analytical Services, Canada's premier medical cannabis testing and consulting company. Mr. Kahen led PerkinElmer's mass spectrometry business unit for several years and was responsible for the introduction of new LC-MS/MS and ICP-MS platforms and the company's successful entry into the Chinese mass spectrometry market.

"I am honored and excited to have been selected to lead the Advion Group. With Advion's strong and established brand in drug discovery, biopharma, and academia and our company's leadership in flash and prep LC, I see tremendous opportunities to build scale and synergy and strategically target several high growth markets with our fit-for-purpose solutions."

Advion has a number of legal entities and sells its life science solutions via direct sales support operations in North America, Europe and China. More than 100 distributors provide Advion solutions in other global regions.

Advion's nearly three-decade dedication to serving scientists yields customer-focused life science solutions. Our deep scientific, engineering and customer workflow knowledge spawns an unrivaled solution portfolio. We work directly with, train, and passionately advocate for our customers to ensure their success. Dedicated to Science – Dedicated to You. More about Advion, Inc. can be found on our website, www.advion.com.

