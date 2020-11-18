Advisers with atypical conflict of interest may create harsher COVID lockdowns, says Dr. Leslie Norins

Atypical conflict of interest might sway some advisors recommending COVID lockdowns Tweet this

"In medical circles it is obligatory to disclose potential COIs," Dr. Norins says. "But all the regulations seem to focus on the possibility of additional unrevealed financial gain exerting undue pressure on an opinion. There seems to be little attention to the potential for a cavalier attitude toward other's losing their jobs, because you, yourself, will remain secure in yours."

He feels that most medical advisors will be sensitive to the economic impact of draconian lockdowns on the citizenry, and will tailor the freeze to be as limited as scientifically possible. However, he says, the potential for overzealousness is still there.

Therefore, he recommends that at the bottom of every report urging a lockdown it be disclosed which of the expert authors and government officials will retain their income despite it.

