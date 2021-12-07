Advisor Credit Exchange Partners with Janney Montgomery Scott to Offer Seamless Access to Expanded Lending Platform

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Credit Exchange, LLC announces that Janney Montgomery Scott LLC will now offer the Advisor Credit Exchange platform to its Financial Advisors, expanding the lending solutions available to support their clients' goals and financial plans.

Through the Advisor Credit Exchange platform, Janney Financial Advisors will have access to pre-screened loan opportunities for their clients, with direct referrals to lenders selected for their high level of service quality. All Janney Financial Advisors will be able to access the Advisor Credit Exchange beginning in 2022, although the pilot program started in October 2021.

"Advisor Credit Exchange offers a digital solution that expands our financing and lending capabilities, allowing our Financial Advisors to integrate additional lending solutions, including residential real estate and unsecured lending, into the goals-based, financial planning process. The partnership enhances our wealth management platform and strengthens the ability of our Financial Advisors to address all aspects of a client's financial goals," said Jessica Landis, Head of Investment Solutions at Janney Montgomery Scott.

The Advisor Credit Exchange platform compares borrower profiles provided by the advisor against lender requirements to generate pre-screened credit proposals. Financial Advisors explore the available options to help identify solutions based on unique client circumstances, preferences, and financial goals. By offering a variety of solutions from multiple lenders, the financing options available through the Advisor Credit Exchange platform empower Financial Advisors to support more client financial goals such as home purchases and refinancing, loan consolidation, and meeting tax obligations.

"With this innovation, Financial Advisors will know, in advance of speaking with their clients, which pre-screened loan options are available for presentation, along with clearly presented pricing and terms. This transparency takes the mystery out of lending for advisors and their clients," said Peter Stanton, CEO of Advisor Credit Exchange. "It significantly enhances the advisor's capacity to provide a fully integrated wealth management solution that is comparable to that of major wealth management firms and banking/lending institutions."

About Advisor Credit Exchange, LLC

Advisor Credit Exchange (ACE) is a technology-empowered platform that brings together lenders and wealth managers, enabling investment firms and advisors to deliver financing solutions to build their clients' net worth and meet their financial goals. By integrating liability management with asset management and protection solutions, ACE has created new opportunities for advisors to help clients achieve financial wellness.

For more information on Advisor Credit Exchange, please visit www.advisorcreditexchange.com .

About Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney provides advice to individual, corporate, and institutional clients. Our expertise includes guidance about asset management, corporate and public finance, equity, and fixed income investing, equity research, institutional equity and fixed income sales and trading, investment strategy, financial planning, mergers and acquisitions, public and private capital raising, portfolio management, retirement and income planning, and wealth management. Janney is an independently operated subsidiary of The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, the New York Stock Exchange, and Securities Investor Protection Corporation. Additional company information is available at www.janney.com .

Media Contact:

Dana Taormina

JConnelly for Advisor Credit Exchange

(973) 647-4626

[email protected]

SOURCE Advisor Credit Exchange LLC