Advisor Group And FSC Securities Announce Recruitment Of Two Financial Professional Practices With $105 Million In Total Assets

PHOENIX and ATLANTA, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, and network member firm FSC Securities today announced the successful recruitment of two independent financial professional businesses with a total of $105 million in client assets. In addition to FSC Securities, Advisor Group also includes KMS Financial Services, Royal Alliance Associates, SagePoint Financial, Securities America, Triad Advisors and Woodbury Financial.

The two independent practices transitioning to FSC Securities include Richardson eWealth Strategies in Walnut Creek, Calif., with $82 million in assets, as well as Houston-based John "J.W." Holmes, with $23 million in assets. The announcement reinforces FSC's longstanding position as a leading destination for growth-driven financial professionals, combining a high-touch, boutique experience with enhanced value through the scale and resources of its parent company, Advisor Group.

FSC Securities President and CEO Derek Burke said, "It is an honor and privilege to welcome Clem Richardson and J.W. Holmes to the FSC and Advisor Group communities. Both financial professionals have exceptional track records, and we are excited to support them in this new stage of their careers. At FSC, we are in the business of helping financial professionals reach new levels of success. We look forward to working closely and collaboratively with Mr. Richardson and Mr. Holmes for years to come."

Richardson eWealth Strategies is led by Clement Richardson, a 19-year veteran of the financial services industry who specializes in financial planning and wealth management services for high-net worth individuals and families.

J.W. Holmes has worked in financial advisory services for 11 years and has built a practice serving individuals, families, non-profits and institutions with financial planning and wealth management services. He is joining FSC through the firm's largest Super-OSJ office Legacy One Group, which is based in Houston and led by Lea Goodman and Jerry Murphy.

Both Mr. Richardson and Mr. Holmes are first-time independent financial professionals.

Mr. Richardson said, "The dream of so many financial professionals across our industry is to build their own thriving business. As I embark on this new chapter of my professional life, I am confident about all that my business can achieve in partnership with FSC Securities and Advisor Group. The service culture, technology and advisor growth tools these organizations bring to the table are second to none, and we look forward to leveraging these resources to deliver an exceptional service experience to our firm's clients."

Mr. Holmes said, "FSC Securities and Advisor Group are the gold standard in the industry when it comes to helping practices like mine thrive, so when I decided to become an independent business owner, they were the logical choice of partners for me. I wanted to affiliate with firms whose support would allow me the freedom to serve my clients the best way possible, and I have that in FSC Securities and Advisor Group. Going forward, I am excited to utilize the incredible resources and expertise of FSC and Advisor Group as I build my business."

Jamie Price, CEO and President of Advisor Group, said, "On behalf of the entire Advisor Group network, we welcome Mr. Richardson and Mr. Holmes to the family and congratulate FSC Securities on the recruitment of two financial professionals of their abilities. Our goal is to provide each of the more than 11,000 financial professionals affiliated with our wealth management firms with the services, platforms and technology they need to grow their businesses. Our financial professionals bring the drive, dedication and commitment to client service, and we bring the resources to help them succeed. As always, we are in our financial professionals' corner and stand ready to support them in their ongoing growth."

About FSC Securities

FSC Securities Corporation is a leading Independent Broker-Dealer and a Registered Investment Advisor, member FINRA and SIPC. FSC is supported by Advisor Group, Inc., one of the largest truly independent broker-dealer networks in the industry. The firm has more than 850 advisors across the U.S., and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. For more information, please visit www.joinfsc.com.

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc. is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 11,100 financial professionals and overseeing over $450 billion in client assets. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial professionals and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through Advisor Group, Inc. subsidiaries, FSC Securities Corporation, KMS Financial Services, Inc., Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities services are offered through Investacorp, Inc., Securities America, Inc., and Securities Service Network, broker-dealers and members of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, Investacorp Advisory Services, Inc., Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., SSN Advisory, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisor Group, Inc. is a holding company. Advisor Group, Inc. is separately owned and other entities and / or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of Advisor Group, Inc. 20 E. Thomas Rd., Ste. 2000, Phoenix, AZ, 85012. 866.481.0379

