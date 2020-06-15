Advisor Group And Royal Alliance Announce Recruitment Of Financial Advisor Peter Hatzakos To Affiliated Advisors

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, and network member firm Royal Alliance Associates today announced the recruitment of Peter Hatzakos. Mr. Hatzakos, a Holmdel, N.J.-based financial advisor with $90 million in total client assets, is joining through one of Royal Alliance's top independent producer groups, Affiliated Advisors, which is headed by Founder and President Rita Robbins, a pioneering leader in the Super-OSJ space and a well-known wealth management industry veteran.

In addition to Royal Alliance, Advisor Group also includes FSC Securities Corporation, Investacorp, KMS Financial Services, SagePoint Financial, Securities America, Securities Service Network, Triad Advisors and Woodbury Financial.

Mr. Hatzakos has served clients as a financial advisor for nearly two decades and specializes in financial planning, investment advisory services and retirement planning.

Mr. Hatzakos said, "I joined Royal Alliance after a rigorous diligence process because they were clearly best-positioned to support my business and my clients in the years ahead. As our industry evolves, I am confident that the support provided by Royal Alliance and Affiliated Advisors will help me stay ahead of the curve. I look forward to working with them to provide my clients with sounds solutions and grow my business."

Founded in 1994, Affiliated Advisors supports 85 financial professionals with total assets of more than $2.4 billion in 45 branch offices across eight states.

Ms. Robbins said, "We are truly delighted to welcome Peter to Affiliated Advisors. His drive, dedication and sincere passion for serving his clients mirrors our values. We are excited to empower his continued growth through our in-depth expertise, technology and platforms, just as we have for our other financial professionals. Our mission is to help advisors build the businesses of their dreams while serving their clients with integrity, creativity and compassion."

Dmitry Goldin, Royal Alliance President and CEO, said, "I could not be more gratified to welcome Peter Hatzakos to Royal Alliance, Advisor Group and Affiliated Advisors. We look forward to supporting him as he continues to move ahead in building his practice."

Jamie Price, Advisor Group President and CEO, concluded, "On behalf of the entire Advisor Group network, I congratulate Royal Alliance and Affiliated Advisors for bringing aboard a financial advisor with such a strong track record as Peter Hatzakos. We look forward to working with him and supporting his practice through our industry-leading applications, platforms, practice management services and expertise. As always, we stand ready to help our financial professionals succeed and achieve their businesses' full potential."

About Royal Alliance Associates

Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. is part of Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, and a Registered Investment Advisor, member FINRA and SIPC. Royal Alliance has more than 3,600 affiliated independent financial advisors and is headquartered in Jersey City. It was founded in 1969 and employs a client driven approach focused on meeting the unique demands of businesses and individuals. For more information visit http://www.royalalliance.com.

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc. is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 11,300 financial professionals and overseeing over $450 billion in client assets. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients. Securities and investment advisory services are offered through its affiliated broker-dealers: FSC Securities Corporation; Royal Alliance Associates, Inc.; SagePoint Financial, Inc.; Woodbury Financial Services, Inc.; Securities America, Inc.; Triad Advisors, LLC.; Investacorp, Inc.; KMS Financial Services, Inc.; and Securities Service Network, LLC, members FINRA and SIPC, and Registered Investment Advisers. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial professionals and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

