Advisor Group And Royal Alliance Announce Recruitment Of Houston-Based Mint Wealth Management

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, and network member firm Royal Alliance Associates today announced that Mint Wealth Management, a Houston-based financial planning and wealth management firm with three financial professionals and $146 million in client assets, has joined Royal Alliance.

Over the years, Royal Alliance has established core strengths in supporting independent business owners as well as large and fast-growing Super-OSJ groups across the country. In addition to Royal Alliance, Advisor Group also includes FSC Securities Corporation, KMS Financial Services, SagePoint Financial, Securities America, Triad Advisors and Woodbury Financial.

Founded in 2005 by CEO Adam Lampe and his father David Lampe, a principal in the practice, Mint Wealth Management also includes Wealth Advisor Lance Elrod and Client Service Associate Erica Faircloth. The team offers clients wealth management, tax planning, investment management and estate planning, as well as specialized business services for business clients.

Adam Lampe said, "I am very pleased to be part of the Royal Alliance team, and to have the support of Advisor Group, as well. We are especially excited to have access to a robust, open-architecture platform that can help us better serve our clients and grow our practice. Advisor Group and Royal Alliance bring a unique combination of personalized service, alongside the scale and resources to continuously invest in the tools, services and infrastructure we need as a business. We look forward to being part of the Advisor Group and Royal Alliance communities for many years to come."

Originally operating under the name Lampe & Son Wealth Management, the business was rebranded Mint Wealth Management in 2016, when Adam Lampe was elevated to head the firm.

Dmitry Goldin, President and CEO of Royal Alliance, said, "David Lampe has more than four decades' experience running a successful wealth management and financial planning practice, and with his son Adam now leading the business, the future is bright. We look forward to working with both Adam and David, along with Lance and Erica, toward our mutual success."

Jamie Price, President and CEO of Advisor Group, concluded, "On behalf of the entire Advisor Group network, I congratulate Royal Alliance for bringing aboard a group of financial professionals with a strong track record and even better prospects for the future. We are in the business of using our scale and resources to provide financial professionals with the value-added platforms, services and support they need to grow, and we are honored that Mint Wealth Management is joining us. The successful recruitment of this business underscores that Advisor Group and our subsidiary firms are the destinations of choice for financial professionals who want to take their business growth to the next level."

About Royal Alliance Associates

Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. is part of Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, and a Registered Investment Advisor, member FINRA and SIPC. Royal Alliance has more than 3,000 affiliated independent financial advisors and is headquartered in Jersey City. It was founded in 1969 and employs a client driven approach focused on meeting the unique demands of businesses and individuals. For more information visit http://www.royalalliance.com.

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc. is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 11,100 financial professionals and overseeing over $450 billion in client assets. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial professionals and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through Advisor Group, Inc. subsidiaries, FSC Securities Corporation, KMS Financial Services, Inc., Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities services are offered through Investacorp, Inc., Securities America, Inc., and Securities Service Network, broker-dealers and members of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, Investacorp Advisory Services, Inc., Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., SSN Advisory, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisor Group, Inc. is a holding company. Advisor Group, Inc. is separately owned and other entities and / or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of Advisor Group, Inc. 20 E. Thomas Rd., Ste. 2000, Phoenix, AZ, 85012. 866.481.0379

Media Inquiries

Joseph Kuo / Chris Clemens

Haven Tower Group

424 317 4851 or 424 317 4854

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Advisor Group

Related Links

http://www.advisorgroup.com

