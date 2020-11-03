Advisor Group and Royal Alliance Announce Recruitment of Pacific Capital Resource Group

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, and network member firm Royal Alliance Associates, today announced the successful recruitment of Pacific Capital Resource Group (PCRG), a Super-OSJ group supervising 40 financial professionals who collectively oversee $975 million in client assets. In addition to Royal Alliance, Advisor Group's network of firms includes FSC Securities, KMS Financial Services, SagePoint Financial, Securities America, Triad Advisors and Woodbury Financial. The recruitment underscores Royal Alliance's longstanding expertise in supporting the growth and success of large and fast-growing Super-OSJ groups across the country.

Co-founded by CEO and OSJ Kurt Jonson in 1998 in Bellevue, Washington, PCRG's financial professionals offer retirement planning, wealth advisory services, investment planning and insurance solutions to individuals and families, as well as business planning, valuation, benefits and insurance services to small business clients. PCRG's professionals are based in offices throughout Bellevue, Washington, Lake Oswego, Oregon, and Scottsdale, Arizona.

Commenting on PCRG's transition, Mr. Jonson said, "Our entire team was eager to join forces with a firm that shares our growth vision, our values and our commitment to serving our financial professionals. We found all of that and more with Advisor Group and Royal Alliance, where there is a clear belief in the power of our 'team of teams' approach. From the outset, Royal Alliance stood out to PCRG as the top firm for Super-OSJ groups. Combining Royal Alliance's unparalleled expertise in serving Super-OSJs with Advisor Group's industry-leading technology, practice management, acquisition financing and hands-on recruiting support through the firm's innovative Branch Builder program creates an incredibly compelling value proposition for independent groups like PCRG."

Dmitry Goldin, President and CEO of Royal Alliance, said, "Royal Alliance is passionate about serving Super-OSJ groups, and over the years, we have carefully built a track record for success in empowering the growth of such businesses, both organically as well as through recruiting and retention support. We are incredibly excited to partner with Kurt Jonson, who has done a stellar job over the last two decades of developing one of the most successful independent groups of like-minded financial professionals in the country. We welcome PCRG to the Royal Alliance and Advisor Group family, and we look forward to helping them embark upon a new stage of growth and success for their entire group."

Greg Cornick, President, Advice & Wealth Management at Advisor Group, said, "It is a pleasure to welcome PCRG and its financial professionals to the Advisor Group community. Having just concluded our all-virtual annual national conference, ConnectED Canvas – with over 8,000 of our financial professionals in attendance – the successful recruitment of PCRG underscores both the broad appeal of our network of firms with every segment of the industry, as well as our continued strong momentum. We're proud to support successful businesses across the wealth management space, including PCRG, and to continuing to elevate the service experience we deliver to our financial professionals."

About Royal Alliance Associates

Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. is part of Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, and a Registered Investment Advisor, member FINRA and SIPC. Royal Alliance has more than 3,000 affiliated independent financial advisors and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. It was founded in 1969 and employs a client driven approach focused on meeting the unique demands of businesses and individuals. For more information visit http://www.royalalliance.com.

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc. is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 11,100 financial professionals and overseeing over $450 billion in client assets. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial professionals and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through Advisor Group, Inc. subsidiaries, FSC Securities Corporation, KMS Financial Services, Inc., Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, Securities America, Inc., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities services are offered through Investacorp, Inc., Securities America, Inc., and Securities Service Network, broker-dealers and members of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, Investacorp Advisory Services, Inc., Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., SSN Advisory, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisor Group, Inc. is a holding company. Advisor Group, Inc. is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of Advisor Group, Inc. 20 E. Thomas Rd., Ste. 2000, Phoenix, AZ, 85012. 866.481.0379.

