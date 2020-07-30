Advisor Group And Securities America Announce Successful Recruitment of Heritage Harbor Financial Associates

PHOENIX and OMAHA, Neb., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, and Securities America today announced the successful recruitment of Heritage Harbor Financial Associates, an independent financial advisory business headquartered in Port Jefferson Station, N.Y., with three offices across Long Island that oversee $150 million in total client assets. Heritage Harbor, which is affiliating with Securities America for advisory and brokerage solutions, encompasses seven financial professionals who provide financial planning, asset management, wealth management and insurance solutions for high-net worth individuals and families across the country.

Securities America is a subsidiary of Advisor Group, which also includes FSC Securities Corporation, KMS Financial Services, Royal Alliance Associates, SagePoint Financial, Securities Service Network, Triad Advisors and Woodbury Financial Services.

Jim Nagengast, CEO and President at Securities America, said, "We are delighted to welcome Heritage Harbor Financial Associates to the Securities America and Advisor Group communities. Heritage Harbor's financial professionals are ambitious, growth-minded and collaborative, and as such, they are a terrific cultural fit with our firm. With Securities America's advisory platforms, technology, services and support, along with the scale and resources of Advisor Group, we will help Heritage Harbor enhance its capabilities and reach new levels of success."

Founded by Managing Partners Scott Zambelli and Michael Butensky in 2010, Heritage Harbor began as a provider of insurance products and has expanded into financial planning, asset management and wealth management services. With Securities America, Zambelli and Butensky, along with financial professionals Fred Azzurro, Amanda Gonzalez, John Thomson, John Dinkelmeyer and Denise Chiarella, office manager Stacey Roser and staff, plan to continue growing their full suite of capabilities and explore acquisition-based expansion opportunities.

"Securities America is known across the wealth management industry for its can-do, collaborative approach to helping financial professionals like us reach their business goals," Zambelli and Butensky said in a joint statement. "We are focused on growth and serving our clients to the best of our abilities, and with the investment strategies, technology stack and practice management support provided by Securities America and Advisor Group, we will have the tools we need to expand our offerings to our clients and grow our business."

Jamie Price, CEO and President of Advisor Group, said, "On behalf of our network of wealth management firms, we congratulate Securities America on the successful recruitment of Heritage Harbor Financial Associates to its platform. Our job every day is to provide the technology, services and other resources that financial professionals need to raise their businesses to their full potential. We do this because providing industry-leading infrastructure and support to financial professionals promotes our mutual success. As always, our mission is to be in the corner of our financial professionals."

About Securities America

Securities America is part of Advisor Group, the nation's largest networks of independent wealth management firms. Headquartered in Omaha and founded in 1984, Securities America supports approximately 2,600 independent financial professionals with innovative technology and wealth management platforms, practice management and business growth tools and a personalized service culture. The firm's flexible, multi-custodial approach supports a range of business models including Super OSJs, independent RIAs, RIA-only advisors, hybrid advisors and financial institutions. For more information visit https://www.securitiesamerica.com/.

Securities offered through Securities America, Inc., member FINRA / SIPC. Advisory Services offered through Securities America Advisors, Inc. and Arbor Point Advisors, LLC.

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc. is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 11,300 financial professionals and overseeing over $450 billion in client assets. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial professionals and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through Advisor Group, Inc. subsidiaries, FSC Securities Corporation, KMS Financial Services, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities services are offered through Investacorp, Inc., Securities America, Inc., and Securities Service Network, broker-dealers and members of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, Investacorp Advisory Services, Inc., Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisor, Inc., SSN Advisory, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisor Group, Inc. is a holding company. Advisor Group, Inc. is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of Advisor Group, Inc. 20 E. Thomas Rd., Ste. 2000, Phoenix, AZ, 85012. 866.481.0379

