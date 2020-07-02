Advisor Group and Securities America Welcome Oregon Community Credit Union Investment Services

PHOENIX, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, and Securities America today welcomed Oregon Community Credit Union (OCCU) to the Securities America Financial Institutions platform. The financial institution's Investment Services team includes four licensed financial professionals who offer financial planning and wealth management services to credit union members at each of the institution's 10 Oregon branches and oversee $340 million in client assets. OCCU has affiliated with Securities America through Priority Financial Group (PFG), a hybrid Registered Investment Advisor / Super-OSJ based in Phoenix that specializes in developing competitive, customized programs for financial institutions to grow their wealth management capabilities and improve operating efficiency.

Securities America is part of Advisor Group, which also includes FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, SagePoint Financial, Woodbury Financial Services, Triad Advisors, Investacorp, KMS Financial Services and Securities Service Network.

Headquartered in Eugene, Ore., OCCU has eight branches in the Eugene / Springfield area and additional locations in Salem and Wilsonville. OCCU has more than $2 billion in total assets and offers its 170,000 members banking, lending and wealth management services.

Jim Norwood, President of Securities America's Financial Institutions Division, said, "We are thrilled to have a financial institution of OCCU's caliber join the Securities America and Advisor Group family. OCCU President & CEO Ron Neumann and his team have built a strong, trusted company that is actively expanding its ability to serve and assist its members. Along with Priority Financial Group, Securities America and Advisor Group stand ready to help OCCU's Investment Services program take the next step in its growth and reach its full potential."

Priority Financial Group has over two decades of experience helping financial institutions build and strengthen their wealth management capabilities. The hybrid Registered Investment Advisor / Super-OSJ provides financial institutions at all stages of growth with expertise in the areas of compliance, operations and sales management.

Priority Financial Group CEO Michael Prior said, "The future of banking and wealth management is evolving rapidly, and the way members engage with credit unions will look very different going forward. At PFG, we are excited about helping OCCU drive growth by evolving its wealth management program, improving business operations and taking advantage of rapid technology innovations."

Mr. Neumann has been part of OCCU's executive leadership team since 2010, serving first as Chief Financial Officer and later as Executive Vice President before being appointed President & CEO in 2018.

Mr. Neumann said, "We are pleased to support our members as they progress through their financial journey by offering high-quality, objective financial advice and planning services. We are excited to start this new chapter alongside Priority Financial Group, Securities America and Advisor Group, and believe that together, we are well positioned to support the continued growth and development of OCCU's investment services offering, allowing us to provide the best experience possible for our members."

Advisor Group President and CEO Jamie Price concluded, "On behalf of the entire Advisor Group network, we congratulate Securities America, Priority Financial Group and OCCU on today's announcement. OCCU's decision to join our family provides further evidence that Securities America and the other firms in our network are destinations of choice for financial professionals and institutions seeking top-notch technology and resources to raise their efficiency and accelerate their growth trajectories. As always, we are in our financial professionals' and institutions' corner and will continue to invest in their future success."

About Securities America

Securities America is part of Advisor Group, the nation's largest networks of independent wealth management firms. Headquartered in Omaha and founded in 1984, Securities America supports approximately 2,600 independent financial professionals with innovative technology and wealth management platforms, practice management and business growth tools and a personalized service culture. The firm's flexible, multi-custodial approach supports a range of business models including Super OSJs, independent RIAs, RIA-only advisors, hybrid advisors and financial institutions. For more information visit https://www.securitiesamerica.com/.

Securities offered through Securities America, Inc., member FINRA / SIPC. Advisory Services offered through Securities America Advisors, Inc. and Arbor Point Advisors, LLC.

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc. is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 11,300 financial professionals and overseeing over $450 billion in client assets. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial professionals and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through Advisor Group, Inc. subsidiaries, FSC Securities Corporation, KMS Financial Services, Inc., Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities services are offered through Investacorp, Inc., Securities America, Inc., and Securities Service Network, broker-dealers and members of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, Investacorp Advisory Services, Inc., Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisor, Inc., SSN Advisory, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisor Group, Inc. is a holding company. Advisor Group, Inc. is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of Advisor Group, Inc. 20 E. Thomas Rd., Ste. 2000, Phoenix, AZ, 85012. 866.481.0379

About OCCU

OCCU was founded in 1956 in Eugene, Oregon. Today, as a not-for-profit financial cooperative, OCCU has more than $2.2 billion in assets, and its members are served through digital channels and 10 branch and service center locations in Eugene, Springfield, Salem and Wilsonville. Although most members reside in one of the 28 Oregon counties or six Washington counties OCCU serves, others reside throughout the United States and even abroad, keeping their membership active through online and mobile banking. Learn more at MyOCCU.org.

Media Inquiries

Joseph Kuo / Chris Clemens

Haven Tower Group

424 317 4851 or 424 317 4854

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Advisor Group; Securities America

Related Links

https://www.securitiesamerica.com

