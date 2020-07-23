Advisor Group And Triad Advisors Announce Recruitment Of Professional Planning & Wealth, A Hybrid Advisory Practice With $130 Million In Client Assets

PHOENIX and ATLANTA, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, and network member firm Triad Advisors today announced the successful recruitment of Professional Planning & Wealth, LLC ("PP&W"). PP&W has affiliated with Triad Hybrid Solutions, its corporate registered investment adviser, as well as with Triad's broker-dealer platform. The announcement reinforces Triad's longstanding position as the leading destination for independent hybrid advisor businesses, while underscoring the enhanced value it offers to financial professionals through the scale and resources of its parent company, Advisor Group.

In addition to Triad Advisors, Advisor Group also includes FSC Securities Corporation, KMS Financial Services, Royal Alliance Associates, SagePoint Financial, Securities America, Securities Service Network, and Woodbury Financial.

Based in Greenville, S.C., PP&W is an independent practice that includes two financial professionals and oversees $130 million in total client assets. It offers comprehensive financial planning and wealth management services, along with custom retirement plan programs for business clients. The practice primarily serves working professionals and business owners in the southeastern United States. With 25 and 11 years' experience, respectively, in the wealth management space, Managing Partners Chris Beard and Jesse Hansford started PP&W recently after working side-by-side at another practice in their area.

Triad CEO and President Jeff Rosenthal said, "From our first meetings with Chris and Jesse, we could tell that their focus on serving their clients with integrity while ethically and diligently growing their business would fit right in with our culture at Triad. When we bring new financial professionals on board our platforms, we are looking for people who are willing to roll up their sleeves for the long haul to achieve their goals. Chris and Jesse fit this description, and we are thrilled at the chance to collaborate with them and work towards our mutual success."

Mr. Beard said, "Triad is the gold standard in the industry when it comes to helping practices like ours to thrive, so when it came time for us to make a strategic move, the firm was the logical choice. We pride ourselves on doing our jobs with honesty and transparency and working tirelessly to further our clients' best interests through the provision of candid, unbiased financial guidance. To reach our fullest potential, we knew we needed the support of a great partner, and we found that in Triad and their excellent team. We look forward to building a fruitful relationship for years to come."

Jamie Price, CEO and President of Advisor Group, said, "On behalf of the entire Advisor Group network, we welcome PP&W to the family and congratulate Triad on the recruitment of two financial professionals of Messrs. Beard and Hansford's caliber. Our goal is to provide each of the more than 11,000 financial professionals affiliated with our wealth management firms with the services, platforms and technology they need to grow their businesses. Our financial professionals bring the drive, dedication and commitment to client service, and together we forge ahead to new levels of success. As always, we are in our financial professionals' corner and stand ready to support them in their ongoing growth."

About Triad Advisors

Triad Advisors is part of Advisor Group, one of the nation's largest networks of independent financial professionals. Headquartered in Atlanta, Triad is a national broker-dealer as well as a multi-custodial registered investment adviser firm that was an early pioneer and continued leader in the hybrid registered investment adviser marketplace. The company has more than 600 financial providers on its platform and provides a comprehensive set of products, trading and technology systems, as well as customized wealth management strategies. For more information, please visit www.triad-advisors.com.

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc. is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 11,300 financial professionals and overseeing over $450 billion in client assets. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that financial professionals can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial professionals and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through Advisor Group, Inc. subsidiaries, FSC Securities Corporation, KMS Financial Services, Inc., Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities services are offered through Investacorp, Inc., Securities America, Inc., and Securities Service Network, broker-dealers and members of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, Investacorp Advisory Services, Inc., Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisor, Inc., SSN Advisory, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisor Group, Inc. is a holding company. Advisor Group, Inc. is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of Advisor Group, Inc. 20 E. Thomas Rd., Ste. 2000, Phoenix, AZ, 85012. 866.481.0379.

