Advisor Group Announces Expansion Of Coronavirus Response Resource Center To Support Financial Professionals During Unprecedented Conditions

PHOENIX, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, today announced the expansion of its Coronavirus Response Resource Center, a platform of specialized services and solutions that has been providing support and guidance for financial professionals to most effectively manage their businesses and serve the unique needs of clients during the current COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing market disruption.

This most recent expansion of the Coronavirus Response Resource Center encompasses a new digital peer-to-peer best practices sharing platform, making it the most recent addition to a comprehensive spectrum of COVID-19-related resources and tools first launched in March, including: Special weekly market and economic analysis reports for financial professionals and their clients; interactive conference calls for financial professionals and recorded market updates for clients; customizable client-communications content; expert guidance on remote-work technology and processes; and access to consultants who can help advisors navigate the CARES Act while helping with small business loans, succession and continuity planning.

As part of this platform expansion – and due to the widespread nature of the COVID-19 pandemic – Advisor Group also announced that it is making many of the features of its Coronavirus Response Resource Center available to all financial professionals across the industry. Financial professionals across any firm in the wealth management space will be able to access multiple elements of the Coronavirus Response Resource Center online, via AdvisorGroup.com.

Jamie Price, CEO of Advisor Group, said, "The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically altered how people live, work and interact with others throughout the world, with a heavy impact on our economy, employment and the markets. Individuals, families and business owners want guidance on how to financially navigate these unprecedented conditions and assurance that they have the right plan in place to weather the storm. I'd like to call attention to and thank all financial professionals across the country for the critical role they play in helping people reach their life goals and navigate through turbulent markets. It is exactly times like these when the need for professional advice, counsel and peace of mind is at its highest demand. Despite the difficulties created by this global pandemic, financial professionals across the country are rising to the challenge. Witnessing their tremendous efforts during a time of such uncertainty makes me proud to be part of our industry."

Mr. Price continued, "Our Coronavirus Response Resource Center is helping financial professionals to more effectively serve their clients during extremely volatile market conditions, while addressing many of the issues or uncertainties they may be experiencing with their own businesses."

The Coronavirus Response Resource Center actively supports individuals and teams at each of Advisor Group's nine wealth management firms – FSC Securities, Investacorp, KMS Financial Services, Royal Alliance Associates, SagePoint Financial, Securities America, Securities Services Network, Triad Advisors and Woodbury Financial Services -- and encompasses the following key elements:

"Hear From Your Peers" Platform : A newly launched, YouTube-like online portal that enables financial professionals and their teams from across the network to view and share videos they create about best practices and innovative ideas for running their businesses, while meeting urgent client needs during the pandemic, all organized into easily identifiable categories.





A newly launched, YouTube-like online portal that enables financial professionals and their teams from across the network to view and share videos they create about best practices and innovative ideas for running their businesses, while meeting urgent client needs during the pandemic, all organized into easily identifiable categories. Virtual Conferencing Guidance: Step-by-step instructions and recommendations on how financial professionals can safely hold digital screen-sharing meetings and web conferences from remote locations with their teams and clients, including how to download the proper versions of trusted third-party software and which settings to use for optimal results.





Step-by-step instructions and recommendations on how financial professionals can safely hold digital screen-sharing meetings and web conferences from remote locations with their teams and clients, including how to download the proper versions of trusted third-party software and which settings to use for optimal results. Special Weekly Market and Economic Updates: A weekly briefing report available to all Advisor Group financial professionals and their clients, providing crucial insights and analysis on the markets and economy as conditions evolve amid the pandemic and delivered by Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management (LTAM) President and Chief Executive Officer Philip Blancato .





A weekly briefing report available to all Advisor Group financial professionals and their clients, providing crucial insights and analysis on the markets and economy as conditions evolve amid the pandemic and delivered by Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management (LTAM) President and Chief Executive Officer . Customizable Client Communications: Financial professionals and their teams have access to pre-approved turnkey emails, social media posts, brochures and other communications materials that are ready for sharing with clients on a wide range of COVID-19-related topics, such as the CARES Act, warnings about online scams and stock-market volatility. The MyCMO multi-channel platform also helps affiliated financial professionals send highly personalized COVID-19-related communications to clients and prospects.

The materials available to financial professionals in the Coronavirus Response Resource Center demonstrate the breadth of support from Advisor Group and include guidance on developing crisis communications plans; information on working effectively from home; guarding against pandemic-related scams and more.

In a related move, Advisor Group also launched its new Crisis Advisory Council, bringing together widely respected financial professionals affiliated with each of Advisor Group's wealth management firms. The Council will gather feedback from the company's affiliated financial professionals and facilitate dialogue among home-office leaders and financial professionals on how Advisor Group can best deliver additional support and resources to address the pandemic.

Advisor Group has also simplified and streamlined processes to help advisors work remotely, including raising the mobile check deposit limit for clients to $100,000 in conjunction with Pershing and NFS, and is providing curated updates from FINRA and the SEC in response to COVID-19 regarding operations, cybersecurity, BCPs, examinations and more.

Mr. Price concluded, "The COVID-19 pandemic will continue to test our society for months to come, and represents a 'call to arms' for our industry to provide the calm and expertise – balanced with compassion and care – that so many individuals and families need at this time. We recognize the critically important work financial professionals are doing, and with the launch of our Coronavirus Response Resource Center, we are demonstrating that we are squarely in their corner. We will continue to invest in resources and tools to further build on this robust platform in the coming weeks and months, based on input from our new Crisis Advisory Council and our financial professionals."

