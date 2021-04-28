Advisor Group Announces Recruitment Of Ambassador Wealth Management, Chicago-Area Practice With Assets Totaling $257 Million

PHOENIX, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, today announced the successful recruitment to its network of Warrenville, Ill.-based Ambassador Wealth Management, a multi-service wealth management practice that oversees $257 million in total client assets.

Ambassador Wealth Management has joined Advisor Group through its subsidiary and network member firm Woodbury Financial Services. The firm has affiliated with one of Woodbury's leading super-OSJ groups, Northpoint Financial Group. Advisor Group also includes FSC Securities, Royal Alliance Associates, SagePoint Financial, Securities America, and Triad Advisors.

Ambassador Wealth Management is led by President and CEO Phil Battin, an industry veteran with nearly three decades of experience. The firm specializes in investment management services, tax services, retirement and estate planning, college funding, defined benefit plans and more. In addition to Mr. Battin, the firm includes Managing Executive and Wealth Manager Mike Calabrese, CFP, and Portfolio Design Director Robert Teske.

Rick Fergesen, President and CEO of Woodbury Financial Services, said, "We are proud that our platforms, technology and culture continue to attract best-in-class financial professionals like Phil Battin and his team at Ambassador Wealth Management. Our home office staff, along with the experts at our parent company Advisor Group, stand ready to empower Ambassador's continued growth and the development of its values-based model of wealth management and financial planning."

Mr. Battin said, "The comprehensive platforms and services Advisor Group and Woodbury offer, including powerful technology, business services, marketing support and consultation, in-depth coaching services and more, will enhance our ability to serve our clients and scale our business. We are very excited about this opportunity to work with Advisor Group, Woodbury and Northpoint and we're eager to take full advantage of our new platform."

Greg Cornick, Advisor Group's President, Advice & Wealth Management, said, "On behalf of the entire Advisor Group family, I welcome Phil and his team to Woodbury. Rick's dedication to excellence continues to attract incredible talent and service-minded professionals to our platform. Going forward, Advisor Group will continue to stand in our financial professionals' corner by investing strategically in the tools, platforms and services that will empower them to grow their businesses and serve their clients even more efficiently and effectively."

About Woodbury Financial Services

Woodbury Financial Services, Inc. is part of one of the nation's largest networks of independent financial advisors and a Registered Investment Advisor, member FINRA and SIPC. Woodbury Financial is supported by Advisor Group, one of the largest truly independent broker-dealer networks in the industry. The firm has more than 1,200 affiliated independent financial advisors and is headquartered in Oakdale, MN. Woodbury employs a client-driven approach focused on meeting the unique demands of businesses and individuals. For more information visit https://www.joinwoodbury.com/.

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc. is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 11,100 financial professionals and overseeing over $450 billion in client assets. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial professionals and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com. Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., a broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser. Advisor Group, Inc. is an affiliate of these firms. 20 E. Thomas Rd., Ste. 2000, Phoenix, AZ, 85012. 866.481.0379.

Media Inquiries

Joseph Kuo / Chris Clemens

Haven Tower Group

424 317 4851 or 424 317 4854

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Advisor Group

Related Links

https://www.advisorgroup.com

