Advisor Group Announces Successful Conclusion Of Annual ConnectED Advisor Education Conference In Nashville

PHOENIX, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, one of the nation's largest networks of independent wealth management firms, comprising FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, SagePoint Financial and Woodbury Financial, today announced the successful conclusion of its 2019 ConnectED national advisor education conference, which was held Oct. 27 to 30 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tenn. Based on the theme "Re-Imagine," the event brought together many of Advisor Group's more than 7,000 advisors to explore opportunities to reinvent and expand their businesses, as well as to network with their peers and share best practices.

The conference also marked the launch of MyBusinessBuilder, Advisor Group's holistic new practice growth platform that connects advisors with enterprise-level consulting teams and other resources that can help them identify opportunities to further strengthen their businesses. The platform makes it easy for advisors to work with home office experts to create and implement actionable game plans to achieve their goals.

Advisor Group President and CEO Jamie Price said, "Change is a constant in our industry, and our 2019 ConnectED conference presented attendees with a chance to step back and see how shifts in demographics, technology and regulation are creating opportunities for all of us to serve clients even more effectively. As a company, we strive every day to support our advisors' success and help them run their businesses as effectively as possible, and we showed this commitment once again with the launch of MyBusinessBuilder. We continue to build on our track record of innovation, investing in and developing new platforms, tools and strategies to help our advisors reach even higher levels of success."

The conference featured dozens of breakout sessions on top-of-mind topics for advisors, including succession planning and practice acquisitions, marketing, technology, improving the end client experience and cybersecurity, among many others.

MyBusinessBuilder Puts Advisor Group's Practice Consulting Expertise at Advisors' Fingertips

Aligning with the 'Reimagine' theme, ConnectED 2019 also marked the launch of Advisor Group's MyBusinessBuilder platform, which integrates the enterprise's broad, multi-disciplinary business consulting expertise into a consolidated tool that helps advisors quickly assess their businesses and identify the teams and resources they need to further strengthen specific aspects of their operations, such as marketing, technology, strategy and investment advice.

Sean Maguire, Senior Vice President for Business Consulting at Advisor Group, said, "MyBusinessBuilder harnesses the full breadth of Advisor Group's business development thought leadership and resources and channels it into a single platform, helping advisors identify the best strategic partners from across the enterprise to help strengthen their businesses. The platform has been designed with the needs of all advisors in mind – regardless of their experience level or career stage – to help deliver the quality of client experience they envision and achieve the results they want. It's one more way in which we're collaborating with our advisors toward achieving our shared goal – their success."

David Harper, an advisor at Seasons Financial Advisors in Sarasota, Fla., said MyBusinessBuilder has already helped his team improve how it works together and serves his firm's clients.

"The initial assessments we took as part of MyBusinessBuilder were particularly effective in helping us evaluate our current strengths and weaknesses. The roadmaps generated, coupled with the myriad strategic and business management resources available through Advisor Group, are providing us with a set of actionable suggestions that will make a significant difference for our business going forward. I am truly thrilled to see how Seasons Financial Advisors will grow in the coming years," said Mr. Harper, whose practice is affiliated with FSC Securities Corporation.

Other highlights of the ConnectED: Reimagine conference included:

Keynote speaker Peyton Manning , a two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback and five-time NFL Most Valuable Player

, a two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback and five-time NFL Most Valuable Player Keynote speaker Joe Coughlin , head of the MIT AgeLab and a researcher on how global demographics, technology and changing behaviors are transforming business and society

, head of the MIT AgeLab and a researcher on how global demographics, technology and changing behaviors are transforming business and society An address from television host Victoria Arlen , a survivor of two rare neurological disorders

Mr. Price concluded, "ConnectED 2019 was a great chance for advisors to renew their bonds with our team, our strategic partners and their peers, and to gain fresh perspective on how they can further elevate their game to compete in today's market for financial advice and planning. From the executive team's perspective, our advisors are our best source of insight in helping us develop new platforms and solutions that can take their businesses to the next level, and we appreciated this chance to hear their forward-thinking ideas even as they learned from us and the other thought leaders at the event."

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc. is one of the nation's largest networks of independent financial advisors serving over 7,000 advisors and overseeing $268 billion in client assets. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, the firm is mission-driven to support the heroic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients, offering securities and investment advisory services through its subsidiaries FSC Securities Corp., Royal Alliance Associates Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc. and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., as broker/dealers, registered investment advisors and members of FINRA and SIPC. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial advisors and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com

