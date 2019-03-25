Advisor Group Expands Executive Leadership Team with Appointment of Lori Love to Newly-Created Role of Chief Customer Experience Officer

PHOENIX, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, one of the nation's largest networks of independent wealth management firms, comprised of FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, SagePoint Financial and Woodbury Financial, today announced the appointment of Lori Love to the newly-created role of Chief Customer Experience Officer, reporting directly to Advisor Group president and CEO Jamie Price.

The company has named Ms. Love to this position, effective immediately, as part of its commitment to leverage its growth momentum and increased scale to drive continuous investments in the talent and platforms that support service excellence across every touchpoint within its organization.

This expansion of Advisor Group's Executive Leadership Team represents the next stage of investment in the company's service capabilities. The move builds on the company's successful rollout of its eQuipt technology platform, which enables the seamless automation of traditionally labor-intensive client onboarding functions, and is designed to drive significant efficiencies in an advisor's business while delivering a modern, consumer-driven experience for the advisor's clients.

As Chief Customer Experience Officer, Ms. Love will oversee all employees with responsibility for operations and service. Her mission will be to identify opportunities for Advisor Group and its member firms to enhance the processes, tools and quality of engagement for the company's financial advisors across the country.

Jamie Price, president and CEO of Advisor Group, said, "We created the new position of chief customer experience officer because our advisors are our customers, and customers want more than just platforms and services – They want an amazing experience. We hired Lori Love for this role because she shares our vision for a customer experience-driven strategy. Our goal is to deliver an advisor service experience that is inspired by how top global consumer brands engage with their customers."

Mr. Price continued, "From the outset, we were enormously impressed by Lori's experience, leadership skills and strong cultural fit with our team. We are excited to work closely with Lori as she leverages the operations and technology we have built in recent years as a springboard to launch the next stage of our plan for redefining our industry's advisor service experience model."

Lori Love, Chief Customer Experience Officer of Advisor Group, said, "I believe there is a remarkable opportunity to replicate the best practices other industries have painstakingly developed over the years, while adapting and augmenting them for the independent wealth management space. I'm thrilled to join Advisor Group because the careful and deliberate investments the company has made over the years in its operations, technology and service organization uniquely position the company to leapfrog the rest of this industry as a service experience leader. Jamie Price and the rest of Advisor Group's talented leadership team have mobilized around our shared mission of creating an elegant, frictionless and defect-free service journey for advisors that can boost their growth and help them achieve even greater levels of success. I look forward to all that we can accomplish together."

Previously, Ms. Love served in a number of senior customer engagement and experience roles with companies such as Disney Interactive, Evolve Media, Internet Brands, Inc., Yahoo / Overture Services, and Wells Fargo Bank. Most recently, Ms. Love served as Vice President, Operations – Health at Internet Brands, Inc., responsible for redefining operations strategy and support across the company's health vertical, encompassing leading web-based brands such as webMD, Demandforce and Henry Schein ONE, among many others.

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc. is one of the nation's largest networks of independent financial advisors serving over 7,000 advisors and overseeing more than $250 billion in client assets. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, the firm is mission-driven to support the heroic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients, offering securities and investment advisory services through its subsidiaries FSC Securities Corp., Royal Alliance Associates Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc. and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., as broker/dealers, registered investment advisors and members of FINRA and SIPC. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial advisors and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit http://www.advisorgroup.com.

