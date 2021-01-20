Advisor Group Expands Leadership With Appointment Of Larry Fisher As Chief Human Resources Officer And Scott Seiffert As Chief Accounting Officer

PHOENIX, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, today announced the appointments of Larry Fisher, a seasoned human resources leader with nearly three decades of experience across various industries, as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) and Scott Seiffert, a 25-year financial services industry veteran who has held executive-level accounting, finance and audit roles at several prominent companies, as Chief Accounting Officer (CAO), effective immediately.

The new senior management team additions follow the appointments of President, Advice and Wealth Management Greg Cornick, Chief Financial Officer Jon Frojen and Senior Vice President, Digital Solutions Peter Clemson a former senior leader at Charles Schwab. The onboarding of Mr. Fisher and Mr. Seiffert to Advisor Group's executive leadership team provides another illustration of the company's focus on leveraging its scale and extensive resources to attract talent who will help its 11,000-plus financial professionals achieve outsized growth.

Mr. Fisher will report to Advisor Group President and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Price, while Mr. Seiffert will report to Mr. Frojen.

Mr. Price said, "Larry Fisher and Scott Seiffert will play crucial roles in Advisor Group's ongoing effort to build on our momentum as the nation's leading network of wealth management firms, and we are excited to welcome them to our leadership team. Bringing aboard and nurturing top talent is core to our business strategy, and I cannot think of a better partner on the human resources side than Larry Fisher, whose broad-based perspective from his work across industries will be a great asset to us. Additionally, with his wealth of experience from supporting some of the biggest names in the investment management and accounting spaces, Scott Seiffert's track record of integrity and professionalism in our industry is clear to see. I'm very excited to have professionals of their caliber on our team."

Prior to joining Advisor Group, Mr. Fisher served as chief people officer at Arizona College, an educational institution that prepares students for healthcare careers, and as vice president, human resources and development at Cadence Education, an operator of private preschools and elementary schools across the country. He previously worked overseas as head of human resources at Orica Mining Services.

Mr. Fisher said, "It's an honor to join a network of wealth management firms with the reputation for growth and innovation that Advisor Group holds. This is a truly outstanding organization with a strong culture built on the ideals of transparency, collegiality and a dedication to service. I look forward to working with my colleagues across the country to continue strengthening our commitment to our employees and financial professionals."

Before joining Advisor Group, Mr. Seiffert was managing director and chief accounting officer at TD Ameritrade. Prior to that, he served in senior finance roles at Wells Fargo Advisors and in audit roles at Edward Jones, Deloitte and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Mr. Seiffert said, "Advisor Group's size, scale and commitment to innovation lead the independent wealth management industry, and it continues to make the strategic investments to foster further growth. It is my privilege to join this organization and its exceptional executive leadership team, and I look forward to contributing to its ongoing success."

Mr. Price concluded, "On behalf of our entire network of firms, we are excited to welcome Larry and Scott as they join the Advisor Group family. Having seasoned professionals who bring a diverse range of experiences to our team will only bolster our collective ability to serve financial professionals in all the ways they need to operate successful practices. In the end, our role as a network is to invest in the strategies and initiatives that will help financial professionals grow, and the addition of these two executives puts us in an even stronger position to do just that."

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc. is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 11,100 financial professionals and overseeing over $450 billion in client assets. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial professionals and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., a broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser. Advisor Group, Inc. is an affiliate of these firms. 20 E. Thomas Rd., Ste. 2000, Phoenix, AZ, 85012. 866.481.0379.

