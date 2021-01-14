Advisor Group Expands Technology Leadership With Appointment Of Peter Clemson As Senior Vice President, Digital Solutions

PHOENIX, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, today announced the appointment of Peter Clemson, a 25-year veteran of the financial technology space, to the newly created position of Senior Vice President, Digital Solutions, effective immediately, reporting directly to Cindy Hamel, Chief Strategy & Corporate Development Officer. Mr. Clemson will spearhead Advisor Group's continued buildout of digital solutions, such as the industry-leading eQuipt platform, emphasizing technology that enables collaboration and focuses on the ease of doing business for financial professionals and increasingly tech-savvy clients.

Ms. Hamel said, "Our appointment of Peter Clemson to lead our Digital Solutions strategy is the next step in our journey of building technology that helps financial professionals elevate their productivity while strengthening engagement and collaboration with their clients. Peter brings decades of leadership at the intersection of wealth management, technology and client service at some of the largest and most well-known companies in our industry, enabling him to play a crucial strategic role in developing digital solutions that are user-friendly and transformative."

Most recently, Mr. Clemson was CEO and co-founder of Evati Inc., a Chicago-based provider of digital investment advisory platforms. Previously, he was senior vice president of client experience technology at Charles Schwab & Co., overseeing the development and implementation of digital solutions to support the delivery of a robust service experience. Mr. Clemson holds an undergraduate degree in economics from the University of Virginia and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

Mr. Clemson said, "I'm thrilled to join Advisor Group, a company that stands out for its scale and continuous investment in technology. As a firm that leverages a third-party clearing model, Advisor Group has created an exceptionally nimble technology architecture, unburdened with legacy operating structures and unnecessary recurring costs. As a result, the company is uniquely well-positioned for rapid development, customization and deployment of innovative technologies that drive success for financial professionals. I'm excited to be part of one of the fastest-growing, entrepreneurial firms in the wealth management industry, with a proven commitment to driving innovation and productivity for financial professionals."

Mr. Clemson's primary responsibilities include:

Developing a strategy for Advisor Group's next generation of best-in-class digital solutions and leading internal stakeholders in its execution

Delivering digital tools and systems that connect clients to holistic financial solutions leveraging Advisor Group's brokerage and investment advisory platforms

Leading the development of financial professional- and client-facing technology platforms, with delivery through Advisor Group's websites and mobile applications

Advisor Group President and CEO Jamie Price said, "We're excited to welcome Peter Clemson, a widely recognized fintech and digital experience leader, to our company. Peter joins a management team that includes other veteran Schwab executives and technology leaders, including our Chief Technology Officer, Ed Obuchowski, who have created an incredibly strong and flexible foundation for technology innovation, including our award-winning platform for digital client onboarding and management, eQuipt. The market volatility and economic disruption we've experienced this past year has reinforced the importance of ongoing technology innovation that deepens engagement between financial professionals and their clients. Peter's proven ability to identify and develop the most cutting edge fintech solutions will further drive the broader value that we deliver to our financial professionals and their clients."

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc. is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 11,100 financial professionals and overseeing over $450 billion in client assets. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial professionals and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., a broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser. Advisor Group, Inc. is an affiliate of these firms. 20 E. Thomas Rd., Ste. 2000, Phoenix, AZ, 85012. 866.481.0379.

