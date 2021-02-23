Advisor Group Launches National Advisory Board To Drive Collaboration and Feedback With Financial Professionals

PHOENIX, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, today announced the formation of its National Advisory Board ("NAB"), consisting of twelve financial professionals drawn from across the Advisor Group community. The launch of the NAB is the keystone project of the company's newly launched Advisor Engagement function. Debra Brennan Tagg, President of BFS Advisory Group, will serve as the NAB's inaugural Chair, while Erinn Ford, EVP, Advisor Engagement, will serve as the NAB's executive sponsor.

The NAB will provide a valuable source of insight for Advisor Group's executive team on a broad range of business-critical topics including technology, service, and product strategy. Existing advisory boards among Advisor Group's subsidiary firms will remain in place, with the NAB providing a forum for conveying financial professionals' insights on strategic and firm-wide topics.

Ms. Ford said, "We're thrilled to launch our new Advisor Engagement function with the rollout of our National Advisory Board, reflecting our commitment to creating robust feedback mechanisms to enable actionable change to best support our financial professionals in a rapidly changing industry. Our National Advisory Board will provide Advisor Group with insights to help us tailor service, technology, and platform offerings to the unique needs of each of our financial professionals. Working alongside Debra Brennan Tagg and the NAB, we will further strengthen Advisor Group's position as the ideal destination for growth-focused financial professionals."

The founding members of the NAB include:

Debra Brennan Tagg of BFS Advisory Group ( Dallas, Texas )

of BFS Advisory Group ( ) Brian Heapps of Innovative Financial Group ( Nashville, Tenn. )

of Innovative Financial Group ( ) Kevin Myeroff of NCA Financial Planners ( Mayfield Heights, Ohio )

of NCA Financial Planners ( ) Dean Harman of Harman Wealth Management ( The Woodlands, Texas )

of Harman Wealth Management ( ) Aaron Titze of GT Financial Advisors ( Woodbury, Minn. )

of GT Financial Advisors ( ) Mary Sterk of Sterk Financial Services ( Dakota Dunes, S.D. )

of Sterk Financial Services ( ) Mike Rees of Bay View Capital Advisory Group, Inc. ( St. Petersburg, Fla. )

of Bay View Capital Advisory Group, Inc. ( ) Chad Parmenter of Mirus Planning ( Kirkland, Wash. )

of Mirus Planning ( ) Kim Kropp of Moylan Kropp ( Omaha, Neb. )

of ( ) Vince Morris of OneDigital Investment Advisors ( Overland Park, Kan. )

of OneDigital Investment Advisors ( ) Melanie Anderson of Financial Counseling Company ( Evanston, Ill. )

of Financial Counseling Company ( ) Chuck Walker of Cornerstone Wealth Management ( Trinity, Fla. )

Ms. Tagg said, "I am excited to serve as the inaugural Chair of Advisor Group's new National Advisory Board, and to work with my peers in representing the needs and views of our community of financial professionals. Advisor Group understands that no one knows the businesses of financial professionals better than the financial professionals themselves, and it is gratifying to be part of the Advisor Engagement team's efforts to drive more collaborative dialogue. Towards this end, the National Advisory Board will provide real-time, on-the-ground intelligence to Advisor Group to inform future enhancements to the tools we use to serve our clients, as well as the development of new services, platforms, and corporate strategy. I and my fellow Board members are eager to help drive solutions that facilitate continued growth opportunities for all of us."

Members were invited to join the inaugural NAB based on industry experience, tenure with Advisor Group, and business model of their respective practices. The group represents a range of Advisor Group's financial professionals to ensure diversity of geography, experience, and perspective.

Ms. Ford concluded, "The collective experience and insight of the financial professionals we support is our greatest strategic asset. We are grateful to all the members of our initial National Advisory Board for contributing their time and energy to help ensure the continued success of all our financial professionals. I and the entire team at Advisor Group are proud to be in their corner."

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc. is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 11,100 financial professionals and overseeing over $450 billion in client assets. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial professionals and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., a broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser. Advisor Group, Inc. is an affiliate of these firms. 20 E. Thomas Rd., Ste. 2000, Phoenix, AZ, 85012. 866.481.0379.

Media Inquiries

Andrew Wang / Donald Cutler

Haven Tower Group

424 317 4859 or 424 317 4864

[email protected] or [email protected]

