Advisor Group Launches New Advisor Engagement Team, Spearheaded By Wealth Management Industry Leader Erinn Ford

PHOENIX, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, today has appointed Erinn Ford to the newly-created position of Executive Vice President, Advisor Engagement, effective immediately. Ms. Ford, a 30-year veteran of the wealth management industry, is the former CEO of Advisor Group subsidiary firm KMS Financial, and the former President of Cetera Advisors.

Ms. Ford said, "Financial professionals are front and center to everything we do, and our role at Advisor Group is to take a business model-driven approach to providing the support they need to deliver the best possible experience to their clients. Advisor Group has attracted many of the smartest, most innovative and forward-thinking leaders in our industry, and we are well-positioned to create a new standard of personalized service combined with the benefits of industry-leading scale and resources. We have an enormous opportunity to further align our organization's expertise with awareness and adoption of our industry-leading programs and platforms, while collaborating across our field-facing teams to drive growth opportunities, greater business efficiencies and a richer sense of community for our financial professionals."

Reporting to Greg Cornick, Advisor Group's President, Advice and Wealth Management, Ms. Ford will build out a team of dedicated professionals in the coming weeks and months, and focus on the following:

Developing and executing a metrics-driven approach to building a consistently positive experience for financial professionals across the network, while also inspiring a greater sense of connection in being part of the Advisor Group family

Spearheading the creation of an industry-leading feedback mechanism between Advisor Group's roughly 11,000 affiliated financial professionals and its executive leadership

Guiding financial professionals in identifying, adopting and integrating Advisor Group's resources and tools within their businesses

Shaping the development of new enterprise-level solutions that help financial professionals grow their businesses, drive efficiencies and better serve clients

Aligning the development of new solutions with each specific business model segment served by Advisor Group, from ensemble practices and hybrid RIAs to Super-OSJ groups, and beyond

Mr. Cornick said, "We welcome Erinn to this critical new role in our organization. Financial professionals need a loyal partner in their corner to enable them to deliver the best experience to their clients and effectively compete in their markets. In this role, Erinn will be the champion for our financial professionals at our executive level, serving as an advocate for their interests on the entire range of issues that impact them and their businesses."

Advisor Group President and CEO Jamie Price said, "Erinn is enormously respected across the wealth management space as a gifted leader who builds strong relationships, knows how to get the most from her teams, and possesses an exceptional ability to connect with financial professionals. Throughout her distinguished career, Erinn has demonstrated a knack for rapidly understanding what keeps financial professionals up at night and creating actionable, innovative, and high-impact solutions for their businesses. I look forward to all that Erinn will accomplish for the Advisor Group financial professionals we're privileged to serve."

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc. is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 11,100 financial professionals and overseeing over $450 billion in client assets. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial professionals and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., a broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser. Advisor Group, Inc. is an affiliate of these firms. 20 E. Thomas Rd., Ste. 2000, Phoenix, AZ, 85012. 866.481.0379.

Media Inquiries

Joseph Kuo / Chris Clemens

Haven Tower Group

424 317 4851 or 424 317 4854

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Advisor Group

Related Links

https://www.advisorgroup.com

