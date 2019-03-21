Advisor Group Ranks Third Highest in the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Full-Service Investor Satisfaction Study

PHOENIX, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, one of the nation's largest networks of independent wealth management firms, comprised of FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, SagePoint Financial, and Woodbury Financial, received the third highest ranking in the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Full-Service Investor Satisfaction Study – scoring 843 points, 11 points over the industry average.

Now in its 17th year, the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Full-Service Investor Satisfaction Study measures overall investor satisfaction with 18 full-service investment firms based on eight factors, including financial advisor; account information; investment performance; firm interaction; product offerings; commissions and fees; information resources; and problem resolution.

"We are proud of our advisors and the difference they make in their clients' lives," said Jamie Price, president & CEO, Advisor Group. "This J.D. Power ranking reflects the quality of the service and overall client experience they deliver each day. This is a noble profession and we are in our advisors' corner ensuring they have the product, service, and technology solutions they need to continue to exceed client expectations."

The study is based on responses from 4,629 investors who primarily invest with one of the 18 firms included in the study. The study was conducted from November 2018 through January 2019. For more information, visit jdpower.com/awards.

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc. is one of the nation's largest networks of independent financial advisors serving over 7,000 advisors and overseeing more than $250 billion in client assets. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, the firm is mission-driven to support the heroic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients, offering securities and investment advisory services through its subsidiaries FSC Securities Corp., Royal Alliance Associates Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc. and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., as broker/dealers, registered investment advisors and members of FINRA and SIPC. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial advisors and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit http://www.advisorgroup.com.

