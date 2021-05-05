Advisor Group Reports Double-Digit Difference In Revenue Growth For Advisors Using MyCMO Platform In 2020

PHOENIX, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, today announced that financial professionals using MyCMO, its turnkey digital marketing platform, achieved significantly higher year-over-year growth rates as compared to non-subscribers.

MyCMO allows financial professionals affiliated with Advisor Group's six subsidiary firms – FSC Securities, Royal Alliance Associates, SagePoint Financial, Securities America, and Woodbury Financial Services – to plan and execute authentic marketing efforts at scale for existing and prospective clients. Using pre-approved yet customizable emails, social media posts, greeting cards, newsletters, and more, MyCMO makes it easy for financial professionals to strengthen their connections with existing and prospective clients, building deeper relationships that lead to increased referrals and expanded wallet share.

The data shows that in 2020, MyCMO subscribers experienced year-over-year revenue growth rates approximately 50% higher on average than non-subscriber growth rates. For financial professionals with annual revenue between $100,000 - $250,000, who are perhaps earlier in their careers, year-over-year growth rates were greater than 200% higher when compared to non-subscribing counterparts. Even financial professionals with over $1M in annual revenue saw revenue growth rates 30% higher than those achieved by non-MyCMO users.

Susan Theder, Advisor Group's Chief Marketing Officer, said, "Our experience shows that financial professionals who communicate with clients and prospects in a consistent and authentic way significantly outperform those who do not. In 2020, this was perhaps more pronounced as we all experienced unprecedented events that created a sense of unease and concern. Financial professionals who were proactive in sharing real-time updates and simply reaching out to show they cared made a difference in their clients' lives."

Ms. Theder continued, "It's this emotional impact that has the greatest influence on referrals and share of wallet. Financial professionals know communications are important, but many of them don't have the time and / or expertise to do it consistently and effectively. MyCMO makes it easy for them by combining marketing automation with relevant, personalized content that speaks to clients' needs and interests."

Every month, Advisor Group writes new content for MyCMO on subjects ranging from current events, niche and lifestyle-related topics to economics, markets and financial planning. MyCMO also provides social media automation, turnkey event communications and materials, multimedia campaign support, artificial intelligence-driven content options and built-in compliance workflows.

David Bailin, AIF®, ChFC®, CLU®, CLTC® of Personal Wealth Strategies, a Woodbury Financial Services-affiliated wealth management practice in Hamilton, NJ, said, "Automated marketing tools are great, but if they don't feel authentic and relevant, clients and prospective clients will simply tune them out. MyCMO's pre-approved yet customizable content combined with its sophisticated campaign planning functions make it incredibly easy to engage with clients while allowing us to speak to their needs and goals in a personal way that fits our style. We heard from a number of our clients, for example, that the content we provided to them early in the pandemic – all of which came from MyCMO – in conjunction with personal phone calls and hand written notes, was exactly what they needed to hear and reassured them that we would be there for them no matter what. MyCMO has changed the way we communicate with and serve our clients, and there's no doubt that it's been a significant growth driver for our practice."

Jamie Price, Advisor Group's President and CEO, concluded, "Providing our financial professionals the tools and platforms they need to grow is central to our mission at Advisor Group. We've been thrilled with the positive feedback on MyCMO, but now we're also able to quantify the impact it's having on our financial professionals' businesses. We're committed to standing in our professionals' corner by continuing to invest in technology solutions like MyCMO that make life easier for them and drive outsized revenue growth."

