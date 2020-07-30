Advisor Group, Royal Alliance And Securities America Congratulate Patti Brennan And Trudy Haussman For Recognition In Barron's 2020 Top 100 Women Wealth Advisors Rankings

PHOENIX, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, along with its network member firms Royal Alliance Associates and Securities America, today congratulated financial professionals Patti Brennan, CFP®, CFS and Trudy Haussman, CFP® for their recognition in Barron's annual survey of the Top 100 Women Wealth Advisors in the U.S. Ms. Brennan and Ms. Haussman are affiliated with Royal Alliance and Securities America, respectively.

The prestigious Barron's Top 100 Women Wealth Advisors list is based on the results of a 102-question survey completed by financial professionals about their practices. The results are assessed according to Barron's proprietary formula to generate a ranking based on assets, revenue and quality of practice.

Ms. Brennan is President and CEO of Key Financial, Inc. in West Chester, Pennsylvania. Her firm provides comprehensive financial planning and wealth management services and has approximately $1.25 billion in total client assets.

Ms. Haussmann is President and Owner of Haussmann Financial, which has been one of Securities America's top branches since 2004. Her firm, which has $1.12 billion in total client assets, has specialized in retirement transition planning for employees of major corporations for over 20 years. She joined Securities America in 1991.

The recognition represents the latest in a series of accolades for both Ms. Brennan and Ms. Haussman. Both have been named to Barron's Hall of Fame, which honors financial professionals who have appeared in 10 or more annual Barron's Top 100 Advisor rankings for their long-term commitment to excellence. Ms. Haussman has been included in the Top 100 Women Wealth Advisors list for 15 continuous years since its inception, while Ms. Brennan has been included for 14 consecutive years.

Patti Brennan, CFP®, CFS, President and CEO of Key Financial, said, "My team and I are honored to be included in this year's Barron's Top 100 Women Wealth Advisors rankings. During these challenging times for our clients, we have been even more focused on providing a service experience that puts investors' minds at ease and helps them stay on track toward their goals. This recognition demonstrates that we are on the right path, and we will continue to maintain our dedication to serving our clients to the best of our abilities."

Trudy Haussman, CFP®, President and Owner of Haussmann Financial, said, "We are seeing every day just how vital our roles as financial professionals are in providing sound, thoughtful guidance to our clients. My team and I are gratified that our efforts have been recognized again this year by Barron's, and we are firmly committed to continuing with the tradition of excellent service and attention that our clients have come to expect from us."

Jamie Price, President and CEO of Advisor Group, said, "Advisor Group, Royal Alliance and Securities America are fortunate to support exceptional financial professionals like Patti Brennan and Trudy Haussman, who set a powerful example for all of us to look up to. In challenging times, the best financial professionals redouble their efforts to help their clients succeed, and – as their inclusion in the 2020 Barron's Top 100 Women Wealth Advisors rankings demonstrates – that's exactly what Ms. Brennan and Ms. Haussman have done. We are proud to stand in their corner, and to support all of our financial professionals across the country."

To learn more about Key Financial, Inc. please call 610-429-9050 or visit www.keyfinancialinc.com. To learn more about Haussman Financial, please call 800-773-8700 or visit www.haussmannfinancial.com.

In addition to Royal Alliance and Securities America, Advisor Group also includes FSC Securities Corporation, Investacorp, KMS Financial Services, SagePoint Financial, Securities Service Network, Triad Advisors and Woodbury Financial.

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc. is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 11,300 financial professionals and overseeing over $450 billion in client assets. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial professionals and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through Advisor Group, Inc. subsidiaries, FSC Securities Corporation, KMS Financial Services, Inc., Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities services are offered through Investacorp, Inc., Securities America, Inc., and Securities Service Network, broker-dealers and members of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, Investacorp Advisory Services, Inc., Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., SSN Advisory, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisor Group, Inc. is a holding company. Advisor Group, Inc. is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of Advisor Group, Inc. 20 E. Thomas Rd., Ste. 2000, Phoenix, AZ, 85012. 866.481.0379

Third-party rankings and recognitions are no guarantee of future investment success and do not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results. These ratings should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor by any client nor are they representative of any one client's evaluation.

About Royal Alliance Associates, Inc.

Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. is part of Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, and a Registered Investment Advisor, member FINRA and SIPC. Royal Alliance has more than 3,600 affiliated independent financial advisors and is headquartered in Jersey City. It was founded in 1969 and employs a client driven approach focused on meeting the unique demands of businesses and individuals. For more information visit http://www.royalalliance.com.

About Securities America

Securities America is part of Advisor Group, the nation's largest networks of independent wealth management firms. Headquartered in Omaha and founded in 1984, Securities America supports approximately 2,600 independent financial professionals with innovative technology and wealth management platforms, practice management and business growth tools and a personalized service culture. The firm's flexible, multi-custodial approach supports a range of business models including Super OSJs, independent RIAs, RIA-only advisors, hybrid advisors and financial institutions. For more information visit https://www.securitiesamerica.com/.

Securities offered through Securities America, Inc., member FINRA / SIPC. Advisory Services offered through Securities America Advisors, Inc. and Arbor Point Advisors, LLC.

About Key Financial Inc.

Key Financial, Inc., is a federally registered investment adviser with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and is headquartered in West Chester, PA. With over $900 million assets under management, Key Financial Inc. provides comprehensive financial planning and wealth management services. The firm is a subsidiary of the Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., and the insurance services offered through Patricia Brennan are independent of Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. For information about the firm's planning services or to speak with Patti Brennan, call (610)429-9050 or visit www.keyfinancialinc.com.

About Haussman Financial

Haussman Financial's mission is to get to know clients in order to understand their needs, wants, and long-term goals on a holistic basis, then help them develop, implement, and monitor strategies that are designed to address their individual situations. From managing debt to saving for college to retirement, Haussman Financial is committed to utilizing all of its resources to helping clients pursue their goals.

Securities offered through Securities America, Inc., a Registered Broker-Dealer, Member FINRA / SIPC. Haussmann Financial and Securities America are unaffiliated firms.

