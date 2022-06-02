Advisor Group Welcomes IronBridge Wealth Counsel To Its Network

Ensemble Practice of Eight Wealth Advisors That Oversee $800 Million In Total Client Assets to Join SagePoint Financial

PHOENIX, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group Inc., the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, today announced the addition of IronBridge Wealth Counsel ("IronBridge") and its eight wealth advisors that oversee $800 million to the Advisor Group network.

IronBridge joins Advisor Group through its network partner SagePoint Financial. The Advisor Group network of firms also includes FSC Securities, Royal Alliance Associates, Securities America, Triad Advisors and Woodbury Financial Services.

The core team at IronBridge, which includes five partners located throughout the country, has worked together, in different facets, since 2004, building a practice that served as an advocate for clients and a champion of their financial well-being. IronBridge provides comprehensive wealth management services in an enterprise ensemble structure, with a focus on integrated financial planning design, coordination and execution.

Shane Morrow, Managing Partner, said, "Our mission at IronBridge is simple, but not easy. We look to create a positive, lasting impact on our clients, employees and communities – because we view it our fundamental duty to change lives for the better. In SagePoint, we've found a partner who shares our commitment and will provide us with the innovative tools, services and support to ensure our continued success."

"I believe we've created something special at IronBridge, but being good isn't enough," said Jim Martin, Partner. "We hold ourselves to a higher standard and strive to be the best wealth management firm out there. Our new relationship with SagePoint will allow us to continue to evolve and improve. It may sound audacious, but we believe we can change the industry, and SagePoint will help us do it."

Desiree' Sii, President and CEO of SagePoint said, "IronBridge is such a well-respected firm in the industry, and their growth and commitment to their clients and communities is impressive. I am excited they chose to partner with SagePoint and join the Advisor Group family, we are looking forward to and committed to providing this growing Ensemble practice the tools and resources they need to help them continue to change lives for the better."

Greg Cornick, President of Advice and Wealth Management at Advisor Group, added: "On behalf of Advisor Group, I welcome IronBridge to our growing network and congratulate the team at SagePoint for bringing this impressive group onboard. IronBridge's deeply engrained culture of service aligns perfectly with our focus on providing our advisors with the tools, solutions and support to more effectively drive results for their clients while growing their businesses."

About IronBridge Wealth Counsel, LLC

IronBridge is a premier fee-based wealth management firm devoted to financially guiding those that serve others. We have built an ensemble team that delivers comprehensive strategies spanning financial planning, investment advisory, and risk management. IronBridge has investment offices in Austin, TX, West Palm Beach, FL, Scottsdale, AZ, Farmington, NM, Windsor, CT, Chicago, IL and Salt Lake City, UT.

About SagePoint Financial

SagePoint Financial, Inc. is part of one of the nation's largest independent broker-dealer organizations and a Registered Investment Advisor, member FINRA and SIPC. SagePoint is supported by Advisor Group, one of the largest independent broker-dealer networks in the industry. The firm has approximately 1,300 advisors across the United States. For more information, please visit www.sagepointfinancial.com.

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc., a portfolio company of Reverence Capital Partners, is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 9,700 financial advisors and overseeing approximately $515 billion in client assets*. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial advisors and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., a broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser. Advisor Group, Inc. is an affiliate of these firms. 20 E. Thomas Rd., Ste. 2000, Phoenix, AZ, 85012. 866.481.0379.

*Based on end of year 2021 data

