Advisor Group Welcomes Three Financial Professionals With Assets Totaling $120 Million To Its Platform

PHOENIX, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, today announced the successful recruitment to its network of three financial professionals in California and North Carolina with a total of $120 million in client assets. The professionals include Daniel Sutton and Chris Paydock of Sunset Wealth Advisors in Roseville, California and Kevin Swan in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The professionals have joined Advisor Group through its subsidiary and network member firm Securities America. Advisor Group also includes FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC and Woodbury Financial Services Inc.

Jim Nagengast, CEO and President of Securities America, said, "These financial professionals have consistent, longstanding track records of building strong relationships with their clients and offering them a positive service experience as they strive to achieve their financial goals. We look forward to collaborating with these new financial professionals and providing the products, technology and business services they need to help further elevate their growth trajectory."

Mr. Sutton and Mr. Paydock specialize in financial planning, investment advisory services, retirement planning and income distribution planning for retirees, pre-retirement clients and business owners. Messrs. Sutton and Paydock have 37 and 24 years in the wealth management industry, respectively, and together oversee $89 million in client assets.

Mr. Paydock said, "As we searched for a new partner, Advisor Group's outstanding culture stood out among all others. When we spoke to them in depth and familiarized ourselves with the level of support and collegiality that Jim and the Securities America team offer, along with the industry-leading technology and infrastructure that Advisor Group provides, we were sold. The firm's extensive succession planning capabilities and practice management expertise will also play a valuable and important role for us as our business continues to evolve in the coming years. We're excited to begin our partnership with Advisor Group and Securities America."

Mr. Swan is joining Securities America through Omaha, NE-based producer group Futurity First Insurance Group and oversees $30.8 million in total client assets. A 25-year wealth management veteran, he is also becoming an independent financial professional for the first time.

Mr. Swan said, "In seeking a new firm, I was searching for partners with the expertise to support my independent business, and I found that in Futurity First Insurance Group, Advisor Group and Securities America. From top to bottom, the team I'm joining brings the best-of-breed solutions I need to grow quickly, efficiently and sustainably. I am particularly interested in leveraging Advisor Group's multiple-clearing-platform model, which gives financial professionals like me a great deal of flexibility and freedom in how we serve our clients."

Greg Cornick, Advisor Group's President, Advice & Wealth Management, said, "We're excited to welcome these outstanding professionals to the Advisor Group family. We also congratulate Jim Nagengast and his team at Securities America for bringing aboard financial professionals who have built successful advisory businesses and value a partner who can support their long-term goals. We look forward to building on Advisor Group's momentum and industry positioning as the partner who can take businesses to new heights with programs that accelerate growth, technology that makes doing business easier, and a vibrant community of like-minded professionals who support each other."

