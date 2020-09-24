Advisor Group's Women Forward Initiative Wins Corporate Social Responsibility & Diversity Award At Wealthmanagement.com Industry Awards

PHOENIX, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, today announced that its Women Forward initiative was awarded the Corporate Social Responsibility & Diversity Award for Broker-Dealers with 1,000 financial professionals or more at this year's WealthManagement.com Industry Awards.

Women Forward is an initiative created by Advisor Group executives and home-office staff in collaboration with financial professionals that is focused on supporting the career growth of women across all of Advisor Group's firms and throughout the financial services industry. Women Forward offers actionable programs to drive professional success for female professionals, through an annual conference; a thriving, high-impact one-on-one female mentorship program; the W Pulse podcast, featuring innovative content developed by women professionals for women professionals; and exclusive networking opportunities.

Susan Theder, Chief Marketing Officer of Advisor Group, said, "It is truly an honor to have our efforts to support women recognized by WealthManagement,com. Our Women Forward program provides support and a sense of community to our female financial professionals and enables us to inspire women to achieve their greatest vision of success."

Now in its sixth year, the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards ceremony was held for the first time as a virtual event in 2020. Awarded on Sept. 10, the "Wealthies" recognize companies and individuals that have shown themselves to be leaders in the wealth management space when it comes to supporting the success of financial advisors. The finalists and winners were selected based on quantitative and qualitative measures by a panel of 15 judges that included many top leaders in the wealth management industry.

Jamie Price, CEO and President of Advisor Group, concluded, "On behalf of the entire Advisor Group network, we congratulate the financial professionals and home-office staff who have built Women Forward into the tremendous success it is today. We are dedicated to promoting the professional growth of women in our industry, both because it supports our mission as a company, and more importantly, because it is the right thing to do. We're grateful to all of our financial professionals for their constant support of Advisor Group and our firm's values, and we're proud to be in their corner."

