Advisor Internet Marketing Enters Into Strategic Relationship With Advisors Excel to Help Independent Advisors Grow Their Practice With Just An Internet Connection And A Cell Phone

"The pandemic has forever changed the way advisors attract, serve and retain clients and our industry will never be the same," said Jovan Will, Co-Founder of AIM. "The partnership with Advisors Excel will provide our advisors with unparalleled back-office support, case design services and access to proprietary product offerings."

"We chose to support AIM because they have a similar business philosophy and value system as Advisors Excel," said Advisors Excel Co-Founder Cody Foster. "Like us, they do everything they can to help grow their independent financial advisor's business and take it to the next level."

AIM enables advisors to operate "virtual" businesses that completely bypass traditional client acquisition methods, thereby eliminating the need to have a brick-and-mortar office, large staff, or in-person meetings with prospects and clients.

AIM's fully integrated value offering unburdens advisors from time-consuming and outdated traditional marketing efforts. It enables advisors to grow their practice with just an Internet connection and a cell phone, with features including:

Done-for-you digital marketing that leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced predictive targeting to generate qualified annuity leads and scheduled appointments, 100% turnkey and fully automated.

that leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced predictive targeting to generate qualified annuity leads and scheduled appointments, 100% turnkey and fully automated. Virtual client acquisition training to enable advisors to confidently close new business, while delivering massive value to clients without in-person meetings.

to enable advisors to confidently close new business, while delivering massive value to clients without in-person meetings. Advanced annuity strategy masterminds that help advisors gain an edge over their competition by providing insider access to income planning and case design strategies.

masterminds that help advisors gain an edge over their competition by providing insider access to income planning and case design strategies. Best-in-business annuity contracting to give advisors access to the best annuity contracts from top rated carriers and proprietary product offerings unavailable to most advisors.

This partnership will help AIM continue to redefine the rules of success for the modern, independent advisor. To learn more about how AIM is revolutionizing the annuity distribution industry with digital marketing and technology, visit AdvisorInternetMarketing.com .

About AIM:

AIM empowers independent financial advisors to succeed in the digital age. AIM helps advisors grow their practice through cutting-edge digital marketing, virtual client acquisition methods and advanced annuity strategies. Learn more at AdvisorInternetMarketing.com.

About Advisors Excel:

Advisors Excel, founded in 2005, has redefined the role a marketing organization can play in supporting independent financial advisors. Their growth has been unparalleled in the industry and has been done by working with a smaller group of select advisors.

In 2020, Advisors Excel did over $8.2 billion in annuity, Medicare, and life insurance production. Their affiliated Registered Investment Advisory Firm, AE Wealth Management, currently manages over $17 billion and has been named one of the fastest-growing RIAs in the country.

