Advisor Team David Zoll and Sarah Pifer Join Treasury Partners at HighTower, Adding $400 Million in Client Assets to Growing Practice

NEW YORK, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HighTower's Treasury Partners announced the addition of a new advisor team to its growing practice of wealth management professionals. David Zoll, formerly managing director and senior advisor at Fieldpoint Private, has joined the firm as a Managing Director and Partner, and Sarah Pifer, previously an associate advisor at Fieldpoint Private, joined as an Associate Director. Mr. Zoll and Ms. Pifer bring $400 million in client assets to Treasury Partners.

Led by industry veteran Richard Saperstein, Treasury Partners provides trusted advice, personalized service and experienced decision-making to corporations, high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, families, endowments and foundations.

Mr. Zoll specializes in advising families, high net worth and ultra high net worth individuals, foundations and private companies. Before joining Fieldpoint Private, he was with Barclays and UBS. At UBS, he served on the UBS Wealth Management Executive Committee US, the UBS Global Management Board and was the recipient of the UBS Global Chairman's Award. His background, like many of his clients, includes entrepreneurship, having founded DZ Development Group, a real estate development firm, and Parentgiving.com, a company that provides products and services to caregivers. Mr. Zoll holds the Series 7, 8, 15, 24, 63 and 65 licenses.

Ms. Pifer's background includes Barclays Wealth, where she served high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, private foundations and privately held companies. She was a member of the firm's Analyst Advisory Committee and was the recipient of the Barclays US Citizenship Award for spearheading philanthropic opportunities for the Barclays Wealth division. At Treasury Partners, she will specialize in financial planning, portfolio analytics, performance reporting and client service. She holds the Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) designation, as well as the Series 7 and 66 licenses.

"At Treasury Partners, we are dedicated to delivering intelligent investment solutions for our clients," said Mr. Saperstein, Managing Director, Principal and Chief Investment Officer. "We are thrilled to welcome this talented and experienced advisor team who exemplify everything we value as a firm. David and Sarah will be a tremendous addition to our team."

Treasury Partners is a regular recipient of industry accolades. Earlier this year, Mr. Saperstein ranked 11th on the Barron's annual list of the "Top 100 Financial Advisors." Barron's also featured Mr. Saperstein on its 2019 list of Barron's "Top 1200 Advisors by State," naming him 4th in New York for the second year in a row. Last year, Mr. Saperstein was 10th on the Barron's "Top 100 Independent Wealth Advisors" list. He is also a top-ranked Forbes and Financial Times advisor.

"HighTower is proud to support Treasury Partners as it expands its team of wealth management professionals," said HighTower CEO Bob Oros. "Treasury Partners is a place where elite advisors can grow and thrive, and we are delighted to add two such accomplished industry veterans to the HighTower family."

About Treasury Partners

Headquartered in New York City, Treasury Partners is a team of 25 investment planning and wealth management professionals delivering a broad array of wealth and corporate cash management services to private investors, family offices, foundations, endowments and corporations. Treasury Partners is registered with HighTower Securities, LLC, member FINRA, MSRB and SIPC & HighTower Advisors, LLC a registered investment advisor with the SEC. Visit www.treasurypartners.com.

About HighTower

HighTower is a national wealth management firm that provides growth capital and support services to elite independent financial advisory businesses. Operating as a Registered Investment Advisor, HighTower's portfolio of 98 advisory groups in 33 states provide investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices. Corporate services include 401k consulting and corporate cash management. Visit www.hightoweradvisors.com.

